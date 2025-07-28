Valute / RVTY
- Panoramica
- Azioni
- Valute
- Criptovalute
- Metalli
- Indici
- Commodities
RVTY: Revvity Inc
86.68 USD 0.99 (1.13%)
Settore: Salute Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio RVTY ha avuto una variazione del -1.13% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 86.60 e ad un massimo di 88.60.
Segui le dinamiche di Revvity Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
RVTY News
- KeyBanc conferma il rating Overweight per Revvity nonostante le stime ridotte
- Revvity stock rating reiterated at Overweight by KeyBanc despite lowered estimates
- U.S. stocks mixed at close of trade; Dow Jones Industrial Average down 0.06%
- Google, Tesla Lead Market Cap Stock Movers on Wednesday
- Google, Apple Lead Mega-Cap Movers on a Volatile Wednesday
- Revvity Inc stock hits 52-week low at 85.01 USD
- Bruker Stock: Former Academia Customer Strength, Now Incredible Weakness (NASDAQ:BRKR)
- Janus Henderson Mid Cap Growth Managed Account Q2 2025 Commentary
- Janus Henderson Enterprise Fund Q2 2025 Commentary (Mutual Fund:JAENX)
- Revvity stock hits 52-week low at 87.63 USD
- Stifel lowers Revvity stock price target to $110 on China ImmunoDx pressures
- Raymond James lowers Revvity stock price target to $115 on China headwinds
- Revvity stock price target lowered to $115 by Bernstein on China headwinds
- Revvity: Not A Healthy Diagnosis For This Life Science Business (NYSE:RVTY)
- U.S. stocks mixed at close of trade; Dow Jones Industrial Average down 0.14%
- Revvity Q2: Headwinds From China And Customers, Buy On Weakness (NYSE:RVTY)
- AMD and Tesla Lead Monday’s Market Cap Stock Movers
- Revvity stock price target lowered to $100 at Jefferies on China headwinds
- Revvity, Inc. (RVTY) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Revvity, Inc. 2025 Q2 - Results - Earnings Call Presentation (NYSE:RVTY)
- Revvity Slashes Outlook As China Policy Deals Diagnostics Blow - Revvity (NYSE:RVTY)
- Revvity trims 2025 profit forecast as China policy changes hit diagnostics demand
- AMD and ServiceNow Highlight Monday’s Market Cap Stock Movers
- RVTY Posts Q2 Earnings & Sales Beat, Raises '25 Sales View
Intervallo Giornaliero
86.60 88.60
Intervallo Annuale
81.36 129.16
- Chiusura Precedente
- 87.67
- Apertura
- 87.55
- Bid
- 86.68
- Ask
- 86.98
- Minimo
- 86.60
- Massimo
- 88.60
- Volume
- 2.733 K
- Variazione giornaliera
- -1.13%
- Variazione Mensile
- -3.06%
- Variazione Semestrale
- -18.03%
- Variazione Annuale
- -32.19%
20 settembre, sabato