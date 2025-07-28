QuotazioniSezioni
RVTY: Revvity Inc

86.68 USD 0.99 (1.13%)
Settore: Salute Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio RVTY ha avuto una variazione del -1.13% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 86.60 e ad un massimo di 88.60.

Segui le dinamiche di Revvity Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Intervallo Giornaliero
86.60 88.60
Intervallo Annuale
81.36 129.16
Chiusura Precedente
87.67
Apertura
87.55
Bid
86.68
Ask
86.98
Minimo
86.60
Massimo
88.60
Volume
2.733 K
Variazione giornaliera
-1.13%
Variazione Mensile
-3.06%
Variazione Semestrale
-18.03%
Variazione Annuale
-32.19%
20 settembre, sabato