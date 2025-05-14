Currencies / RVP
RVP: Retractable Technologies Inc
0.82 USD 0.00 (0.00%)
Sector: Healthcare Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
RVP exchange rate has changed by 0.00% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 0.81 and at a high of 0.82.
Follow Retractable Technologies Inc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
RVP News
- Retractable Technologies Stock Gains Following Q2 Earnings Growth
- Shaw, president and CEO, buys Retractable Technologies Inc (RVP) shares
- Retractable Technologies cuts workforce by 12.4% amid tariff pressures
- Retractable technologies CEO Shaw buys $5384 in RVP stock
- Retractable Technologies CEO Thomas Shaw acquires $5,861 in stock
- Retractable Technologies CEO Thomas Shaw acquires $5,280 in stock
- Retractable Technologies, Inc. Results for the Period Ended March 31, 2025
- Retractable Technologies CEO Thomas Shaw acquires $16,492 in stock
Daily Range
0.81 0.82
Year Range
0.56 0.89
- Previous Close
- 0.82
- Open
- 0.82
- Bid
- 0.82
- Ask
- 1.12
- Low
- 0.81
- High
- 0.82
- Volume
- 69
- Daily Change
- 0.00%
- Month Change
- 1.23%
- 6 Months Change
- 12.33%
- Year Change
- 9.33%
