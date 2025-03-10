QuotesSections
Currencies / RSPM
Back to US Stock Market

RSPM: Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF

31.67 USD 0.90 (2.76%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

RSPM exchange rate has changed by -2.76% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 31.67 and at a high of 32.53.

Follow Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

Full Screen Chart
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

RSPM News

Frequently Asked Questions

What is RSPM stock price today?

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF stock is priced at 31.67 today. It trades within 31.67 - 32.53, yesterday's close was 32.57, and trading volume reached 18. The live price chart of RSPM shows these updates.

Does Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF stock pay dividends?

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF is currently valued at 31.67. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -13.07% and USD. View the chart live to track RSPM movements.

How to buy RSPM stock?

You can buy Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF shares at the current price of 31.67. Orders are usually placed near 31.67 or 31.97, while 18 and -2.64% show market activity. Follow RSPM updates on the live chart today.

How to invest into RSPM stock?

Investing in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF involves considering the yearly range 26.65 - 37.05 and current price 31.67. Many compare -3.33% and 2.66% before placing orders at 31.67 or 31.97. Explore the RSPM price chart live with daily changes.

What are Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF stock highest prices?

The highest price of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF in the past year was 37.05. Within 26.65 - 37.05, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 32.57 helps spot resistance levels. Track Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF performance using the live chart.

What are Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF stock lowest prices?

The lowest price of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF (RSPM) over the year was 26.65. Comparing it with the current 31.67 and 26.65 - 37.05 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch RSPM moves on the chart live for more details.

When did RSPM stock split?

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 32.57, and -13.07% after corporate actions.

Daily Range
31.67 32.53
Year Range
26.65 37.05
Previous Close
32.57
Open
32.53
Bid
31.67
Ask
31.97
Low
31.67
High
32.53
Volume
18
Daily Change
-2.76%
Month Change
-3.33%
6 Months Change
2.66%
Year Change
-13.07%
10 October, Friday
14:00
USD
Michigan Consumer Sentiment
Act
55.0
Fcst
55.2
Prev
55.1
14:00
USD
Michigan Consumer Expectations
Act
51.2
Fcst
49.8
Prev
51.7
14:00
USD
Michigan Inflation Expectations
Act
4.6%
Fcst
4.8%
Prev
4.7%
14:00
USD
Michigan 5-Year Inflation Expectations
Act
3.7%
Fcst
4.0%
Prev
3.7%
17:00
USD
Baker Hughes US Oil Rig Count
Act
418
Fcst
Prev
422
17:00
USD
Baker Hughes US Total Rig Count
Act
547
Fcst
Prev
549
18:00
USD
Federal Budget Balance
Act
Fcst
$​57.6 B
Prev
$​-344.8 B
19:30
USD
CFTC Gold Non-Commercial Net Positions
Act
Fcst
Prev
19:30
USD
CFTC Crude Oil Non-Commercial Net Positions
Act
Fcst
Prev
19:30
USD
CFTC S&P 500 Non-Commercial Net Positions
Act
Fcst
Prev
19:30
USD
CFTC Nasdaq 100 Non-Commercial Net Positions
Act
Fcst
Prev