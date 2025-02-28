Currencies / RPID
- Overview
- US Stock Market
- Currencies
- Cryptocurrencies
- Metals
- Indexes
- Commodities
RPID: Rapid Micro Biosystems Inc - Class A
3.04 USD 0.11 (3.49%)
Sector: Healthcare Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
RPID exchange rate has changed by -3.49% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 2.99 and at a high of 3.18.
Follow Rapid Micro Biosystems Inc - Class A dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
RPID News
- Rapid Micro Biosystems, Inc. (RPID) Presents at H.C. Wainwright 27th Annual Global Investment Conference - Slideshow (NASDAQ:RPID)
- Stifel reiterates Buy rating on Rapid Micro Biosystems stock, maintains $8 target
- Rapid Micro Biosystems, Inc. (RPID) Reports Q2 Loss, Misses Revenue Estimates
- Rapid Micro Biosystems, Inc. (RPID) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Rapid Micro Biosystems earnings missed by $0.01, revenue fell short of estimates
- Rapid Micro Biosystems secures $45 million term loan facility
- Artivion (AORT) Tops Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
- 908 Devices Inc. (MASS) Reports Q2 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates
- Lake Street initiates Rapid Micro Biosystems stock with Buy rating on MQC growth
- Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO) Tops Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
- Rapid Micro Biosystems: Benefiting From Partnership With Merck; Initiating With 'Buy' (NASDAQ:RPID)
- White Brook Capital Partners Q2 2025 Commentary
- Rapid Micro Biosystems (RPID) CEO sells $116976 in stock
- Rapid Micro Biosystems Announces Inducement Grants Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4)
- Rapid Micro Biosystems appoints new board member
- Rapid Micro Biosystems stock tumbles on earnings miss, weak outlook
- US Stocks Likely To Open Higher Following A Sell-Off, 'This Choppy Start To 2025 Isn't Abnormal. Don't Panic,' Says Expert Highlighting Seasonal Weakness In The First Quarter After Elections - Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS), Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL)
Daily Range
2.99 3.18
Year Range
0.83 4.50
- Previous Close
- 3.15
- Open
- 3.18
- Bid
- 3.04
- Ask
- 3.34
- Low
- 2.99
- High
- 3.18
- Volume
- 91
- Daily Change
- -3.49%
- Month Change
- 29.36%
- 6 Months Change
- 16.03%
- Year Change
- 241.57%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
- 4.613%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%