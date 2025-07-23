QuotesSections
Currencies / ROAD
ROAD: Construction Partners Inc

124.48 USD 1.84 (1.46%)
Sector: Industrials Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

ROAD exchange rate has changed by -1.46% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 122.50 and at a high of 126.58.

ROAD exchange rate has changed by -1.46% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 122.50 and at a high of 126.58.

Daily Range
122.50 126.58
Year Range
64.80 128.86
Previous Close
126.32
Open
126.26
Bid
124.48
Ask
124.78
Low
122.50
High
126.58
Volume
374
Daily Change
-1.46%
Month Change
6.01%
6 Months Change
74.76%
Year Change
79.00%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
Retail Sales m/m
Act
0.6%
Fcst
-0.3%
Prev
0.6%
12:30
USD
Core Retail Sales m/m
Act
0.7%
Fcst
0.0%
Prev
0.4%
12:30
USD
Retail Control m/m
Act
0.7%
Fcst
-0.2%
Prev
0.5%
12:30
USD
Import Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
0.3%
Prev
0.4%
12:30
USD
Export Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.1%
13:15
USD
Fed Industrial Production m/m
Act
0.1%
Fcst
0.0%
Prev
-0.4%
13:15
USD
Fed Industrial Production y/y
Act
0.9%
Fcst
1.6%
Prev
1.4%
14:00
USD
Business Inventories m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.2%
14:00
USD
Retail Inventories m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
0.2%
Prev
0.2%
14:00
USD
Retail Inventories excl. Autos m/m
Act
0.1%
Fcst
Prev
0.1%
17:00
USD
20-Year Bond Auction
Act
4.613%
Fcst
Prev
4.876%