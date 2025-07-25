QuotazioniSezioni
ROAD: Construction Partners Inc

133.67 USD 2.85 (2.18%)
Settore: Industriale Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio ROAD ha avuto una variazione del 2.18% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 130.83 e ad un massimo di 135.32.

Segui le dinamiche di Construction Partners Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Intervallo Giornaliero
130.83 135.32
Intervallo Annuale
64.80 135.32
Chiusura Precedente
130.82
Apertura
131.87
Bid
133.67
Ask
133.97
Minimo
130.83
Massimo
135.32
Volume
1.616 K
Variazione giornaliera
2.18%
Variazione Mensile
13.84%
Variazione Semestrale
87.66%
Variazione Annuale
92.22%
