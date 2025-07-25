Valute / ROAD
ROAD: Construction Partners Inc
133.67 USD 2.85 (2.18%)
Settore: Industriale Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio ROAD ha avuto una variazione del 2.18% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 130.83 e ad un massimo di 135.32.
Segui le dinamiche di Construction Partners Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
Intervallo Giornaliero
130.83 135.32
Intervallo Annuale
64.80 135.32
- Chiusura Precedente
- 130.82
- Apertura
- 131.87
- Bid
- 133.67
- Ask
- 133.97
- Minimo
- 130.83
- Massimo
- 135.32
- Volume
- 1.616 K
- Variazione giornaliera
- 2.18%
- Variazione Mensile
- 13.84%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 87.66%
- Variazione Annuale
- 92.22%
20 settembre, sabato