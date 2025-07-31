Currencies / RMD
- Overview
- US Stock Market
- Currencies
- Cryptocurrencies
- Metals
- Indexes
- Commodities
RMD: ResMed Inc
271.31 USD 0.12 (0.04%)
Sector: Healthcare Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
RMD exchange rate has changed by 0.04% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 270.08 and at a high of 272.65.
Follow ResMed Inc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
RMD News
- ResMed stock maintains Buy rating at UBS amid GLP-1 impact assessment
- Dividend Champion, Contender, And Challenger Highlights: Week Of September 14
- Here's Why ResMed (RMD) is a Strong Growth Stock
- I’m 80 and my RMD is $300,000. What the heck am I supposed to do about my huge tax bill?
- Top 50 High-Quality Dividend Stocks For September 2025
- Is it Worth Retaining ResMed Stock in Your Portfolio Now?
- Here's Why ResMed (RMD) is a Strong Growth Stock
- ResMed: A Dividend Opportunity In The MedTech Space As The Company Grows (RMD)
- ResMed stock hits 52-week high at 293.1 USD
- Worried about taxes on huge RMDs? Consider this alternative to Roth conversions.
- Nyxoah Secures FDA Clearance for Genio System to Treat Sleep Apnea
- BNY Mellon Global Stock Fund Q2 2025 Commentary
- Why ResMed (RMD) is a Top Momentum Stock for the Long-Term
- Why ResMed (RMD) is a Top Growth Stock for the Long-Term
- Here's How Much You'd Have If You Invested $1000 in ResMed a Decade Ago
- ResMed RMD Q4 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- ResMed Analysts Increase Their Forecasts After Strong Q2 Earnings - ResMed (NYSE:RMD)
- Apple To Rally Around 16%? Here Are 10 Top Analyst Forecasts For Friday - Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL), Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN)
- Resmed Q4 Earnings & Revenues Beat Estimates, Stock Up, Margins Climb
- Earnings call transcript: ResMed’s Q4 2025 shows strong EPS, stock dips post-call
- Resmed Australia shares hit record high on strong earnings
- ResMed Q4 FY2025 slides reveal 10% revenue growth, shift to net cash position
- Here's What Key Metrics Tell Us About ResMed (RMD) Q4 Earnings
- ResMed earnings beat by $0.07, revenue fell short of estimates
Daily Range
270.08 272.65
Year Range
199.92 293.75
- Previous Close
- 271.19
- Open
- 272.65
- Bid
- 271.31
- Ask
- 271.61
- Low
- 270.08
- High
- 272.65
- Volume
- 338
- Daily Change
- 0.04%
- Month Change
- 0.40%
- 6 Months Change
- 22.45%
- Year Change
- 10.48%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
- 4.613%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%