Currencies / RMCF
RMCF: Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory Inc
1.83 USD 0.28 (18.06%)
Sector: Consumer Defensive Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
RMCF exchange rate has changed by 18.06% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 1.73 and at a high of 2.05.
Follow Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory Inc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
RMCF News
- Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory secures new loans totaling $1.8 million
- Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory acquires Camarillo store after 29 years
- Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory to transfer listing to Nasdaq Capital Market
- Rocky Mountain Stock Dips Despite Improved Q1 Earnings Performance
- Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc. (RMCF) Q1 2026 Earnings Call Transcript
- Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory names Luis Burgos as VP of operations
- Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory regains Nasdaq compliance
- Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc. (RMCF) Q4 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Earnings call transcript: Rocky Mountain Chocolate sees revenue growth in Q4 2025
- Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory Reports Fiscal Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2025 Financial Results
- Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory Schedules Fiscal Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2025 Conference Call for June 18, 2025 at 9:00 A.M. ET
- Rocky Mountain Chocolate opens redesigned flagship in Charleston
- Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory Announces Intention to File Form 12b-25 and Delay Its Fiscal Year 2025 Earnings Release and Conference Call
Daily Range
1.73 2.05
Year Range
1.12 3.49
- Previous Close
- 1.55
- Open
- 1.84
- Bid
- 1.83
- Ask
- 2.13
- Low
- 1.73
- High
- 2.05
- Volume
- 2.101 K
- Daily Change
- 18.06%
- Month Change
- 24.49%
- 6 Months Change
- 47.58%
- Year Change
- -8.50%
17 September, Wednesday
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 1.322 M
- Prev
- 1.428 M
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 1.394 M
- Prev
- 1.354 M
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- -6.4%
- Prev
- 5.2%
14:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- -1.708 M
- Prev
- 3.939 M
14:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.154 M
- Prev
- -0.365 M
18:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
18:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
18:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.50%
18:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev