RMCF: Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory Inc
1.92 USD 0.22 (10.28%)
Sektor: Konjunkturunabhängige Güter Basis: US Dollar Gewinnwährung: US Dollar
Der Wechselkurs von RMCF hat sich für heute um -10.28% verändert. Im Laufe des Tages wurde das Instrument von einem Tief von 1.89 bis zu einem Hoch von 2.14 gehandelt.
Verfolgen Sie die Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory Inc-Dynamik. Mit Echtzeit-Kursen können Sie schnell auf Marktveränderungen reagieren. Indem Sie zwischen verschiedenen Zeitrahmen wechseln, können Sie Kurstrends und -dynamik nach Minuten, Stunden, Tagen, Wochen und Monaten verfolgen. Nutzen Sie diese Informationen, um Marktveränderungen vorherzusagen und fundierte Handelsentscheidungen zu treffen.
RMCF News
- Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory secures new loans totaling $1.8 million
- Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory acquires Camarillo store after 29 years
- Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory to transfer listing to Nasdaq Capital Market
- Rocky Mountain Stock Dips Despite Improved Q1 Earnings Performance
- Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc. (RMCF) Q1 2026 Earnings Call Transcript
- Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory names Luis Burgos as VP of operations
- Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory regains Nasdaq compliance
- Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc. (RMCF) Q4 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Earnings call transcript: Rocky Mountain Chocolate sees revenue growth in Q4 2025
- Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory Reports Fiscal Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2025 Financial Results
- Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory Schedules Fiscal Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2025 Conference Call for June 18, 2025 at 9:00 A.M. ET
- Rocky Mountain Chocolate opens redesigned flagship in Charleston
- Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory Announces Intention to File Form 12b-25 and Delay Its Fiscal Year 2025 Earnings Release and Conference Call
Tagesspanne
1.89 2.14
Jahresspanne
1.12 3.49
- Vorheriger Schlusskurs
- 2.14
- Eröffnung
- 2.10
- Bid
- 1.92
- Ask
- 2.22
- Tief
- 1.89
- Hoch
- 2.14
- Volumen
- 499
- Tagesänderung
- -10.28%
- Monatsänderung
- 30.61%
- 6-Monatsänderung
- 54.84%
- Jahresänderung
- -4.00%
