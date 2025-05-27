KurseKategorien
RMCF: Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory Inc

1.92 USD 0.22 (10.28%)
Sektor: Konjunkturunabhängige Güter Basis: US Dollar Gewinnwährung: US Dollar

Der Wechselkurs von RMCF hat sich für heute um -10.28% verändert. Im Laufe des Tages wurde das Instrument von einem Tief von 1.89 bis zu einem Hoch von 2.14 gehandelt.

Verfolgen Sie die Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory Inc-Dynamik. Mit Echtzeit-Kursen können Sie schnell auf Marktveränderungen reagieren. Indem Sie zwischen verschiedenen Zeitrahmen wechseln, können Sie Kurstrends und -dynamik nach Minuten, Stunden, Tagen, Wochen und Monaten verfolgen. Nutzen Sie diese Informationen, um Marktveränderungen vorherzusagen und fundierte Handelsentscheidungen zu treffen.

Tagesspanne
1.89 2.14
Jahresspanne
1.12 3.49
Vorheriger Schlusskurs
2.14
Eröffnung
2.10
Bid
1.92
Ask
2.22
Tief
1.89
Hoch
2.14
Volumen
499
Tagesänderung
-10.28%
Monatsänderung
30.61%
6-Monatsänderung
54.84%
Jahresänderung
-4.00%
