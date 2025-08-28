Currencies / RKT
RKT: Rocket Companies Inc Class A
20.61 USD 0.49 (2.32%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
RKT exchange rate has changed by -2.32% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 20.09 and at a high of 21.09.
Follow Rocket Companies Inc Class A dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
RKT News
- Oracle and Tesla Lead Tuesday’s Market Cap Stock Movers
- Barclays downgrades Haleon to “equal weight,” cuts price target on U.S. weakness
- Plunging Mortgage Rates Could Light Up These 9 Stocks - Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT)
- Tesla, Delta Air, Teck Resources And A Financial Stock On CNBC's 'Final Trades' - Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT), Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL)
- Beeline Holdings: An AI And Crypto-Powered Disruptor In The Home Mortgage Market (NASDAQ:BLNE)
- Lower rates are good for Rocket Companies, BofA analysts say
- What's Going On With Rocket Companies Stock Wednesday? - Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT)
- Rocket Companies stock hits 52-week high at 21.46 USD
- Lennar, Rocket Companies And More: CNBC's 'Final Trades' - iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI), Lennar (NYSE:LEN)
- OPEN Stock Soars 171% in a Month: Time to Cash Out or Stay In?
- Trump-Linked Mortgage Trade? Citron Says This Stock Is A Soldier In 'War On Housing' — Predicts 91% Upside - loanDepot (NYSE:LDI)
- Tracking Dan Loeb’s Third Point Portfolio – Q2 2025 Update (NYSE:SPNT)
- Rocket Companies at Barclays Conference: Strategic Investments in Tech
- Mortgage rates dive on reports of worsening U.S. economy: ‘We are seeing a lot of interest in refinances’
- LendingTree Hits 52-Week High: What's Driving the Surge?
- loanDepot stock soars after Citron Research highlights servicing value
- Citigroup, Home Depot, Rocket Companies And A Tech Stock On CNBC's 'Final Trades' - Citigroup (NYSE:C), Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR)
- Where Will Opendoor Stock Be in 5 Years?
- loanDepot stock jumps after Citron Research sees significant upside
- Rocket, Mr. Cooper Stocks Rally After Merger Approval, Rate Cut Hopes Lift Market Mood - Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT)
- London stocks rise on a boost from consumer staples and utilities
- Reckitt Benckiser publishes base prospectus for £10bn EMTN programme
- Top European Food/HPC Stocks to Watch as per UBS
- This seasoned buyer took nearly a year to find a home. Here’s what his experience says about the ‘buyer’s market.’
Daily Range
20.09 21.09
Year Range
10.06 22.55
- Previous Close
- 21.10
- Open
- 21.09
- Bid
- 20.61
- Ask
- 20.91
- Low
- 20.09
- High
- 21.09
- Volume
- 20.512 K
- Daily Change
- -2.32%
- Month Change
- 20.53%
- 6 Months Change
- 69.63%
- Year Change
- 7.06%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
- 4.613%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%