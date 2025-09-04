Currencies / RKLB
RKLB: Rocket Lab USA Inc
47.58 USD 6.46 (11.95%)
Sector: Industrials Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
RKLB exchange rate has changed by -11.95% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 47.40 and at a high of 52.08.
Follow Rocket Lab USA Inc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
RKLB News
Daily Range
47.40 52.08
Year Range
8.80 55.17
- Previous Close
- 54.04
- Open
- 51.93
- Bid
- 47.58
- Ask
- 47.88
- Low
- 47.40
- High
- 52.08
- Volume
- 60.584 K
- Daily Change
- -11.95%
- Month Change
- 1.78%
- 6 Months Change
- 168.97%
- Year Change
- 393.06%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
- 4.613%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%