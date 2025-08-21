Currencies / RIO
- Overview
- US Stock Market
- Currencies
- Cryptocurrencies
- Metals
- Indexes
- Commodities
RIO: Rio Tinto Plc
63.52 USD 0.17 (0.27%)
Sector: Basic Materials Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
RIO exchange rate has changed by -0.27% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 63.18 and at a high of 64.02.
Follow Rio Tinto Plc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
RIO News
- 3 Great High-Yield Dividend Stocks to Buy in September
- Rio Tinto announces currency exchange rates for interim dividend
- BHP flags organic copper growth, US allure, silent on big buyouts
- Rio Tinto Stock: The Income Is Strong, The Catalysts Are Weak (NYSE:RIO)
- Iron ore prices: why is volatility at the lowest level in over 15 years?
- London stocks set for weekly gains; investors assess key economic data
- Analysis-Anglo-Teck proposed merger could break mining consolidation deadlock
- London stocks edge higher led by industrials, banks; US jobs data in focus
- H.C. Wainwright initiates 5E Advanced Materials stock with Buy rating
- Tariff Impact Exposes Aluminum Market Fragility - Alcoa (NYSE:AA), Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX)
- What's Going On With Rio Tinto Stock Wednesday? - Rio Tinto (NYSE:RIO)
- Fortescue Metals stock downgraded by CLSA on cash flow risks
- European stocks mixed; Nvidia’s results, French stability in focus
- Rio Tinto streamlines into three core divisions under new CEO
- Rio Tinto restructures into three business units, names new iron ore chief
- Rio Tinto Stock: Switches Hard Hats At The Top (NYSE:RIO)
- Asia stocks muted as tech dithers ahead of Nvidia earnings
- US Overhauls The Critical Minerals List, Targets Copper And Silver - BHP Group (NYSE:BHP), Global X Copper Miners ETF (ARCA:COPX)
- Lithium Miners News For The Month Of August 2025
- Asia stocks dip as US rate cut cheer eases; tech on edge before Nvidia
- Morgan Stanley raises Rio Tinto stock price target to AUD121 on model update
- Gold prices cool after rallying on Powell rate cut talk
- Exclusive-Trump weighs using $2 billion in CHIPS Act funding for critical minerals, sources say
- Palantir: Why You’ll Regret Selling Now (It’s Not What You Think) (NASDAQ:PLTR)
Daily Range
63.18 64.02
Year Range
51.67 72.08
- Previous Close
- 63.69
- Open
- 63.98
- Bid
- 63.52
- Ask
- 63.82
- Low
- 63.18
- High
- 64.02
- Volume
- 3.659 K
- Daily Change
- -0.27%
- Month Change
- 3.12%
- 6 Months Change
- 5.24%
- Year Change
- -10.37%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
- 4.613%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%