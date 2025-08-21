KurseKategorien
RIO: Rio Tinto Plc

61.97 USD 1.06 (1.68%)
Sektor: Grundstoffe Basis: US Dollar Gewinnwährung: US Dollar

Der Wechselkurs von RIO hat sich für heute um -1.68% verändert. Im Laufe des Tages wurde das Instrument von einem Tief von 61.87 bis zu einem Hoch von 62.66 gehandelt.

Verfolgen Sie die Rio Tinto Plc-Dynamik. Mit Echtzeit-Kursen können Sie schnell auf Marktveränderungen reagieren. Indem Sie zwischen verschiedenen Zeitrahmen wechseln, können Sie Kurstrends und -dynamik nach Minuten, Stunden, Tagen, Wochen und Monaten verfolgen. Nutzen Sie diese Informationen, um Marktveränderungen vorherzusagen und fundierte Handelsentscheidungen zu treffen.

Tagesspanne
61.87 62.66
Jahresspanne
51.67 72.08
Vorheriger Schlusskurs
63.03
Eröffnung
62.59
Bid
61.97
Ask
62.27
Tief
61.87
Hoch
62.66
Volumen
5.783 K
Tagesänderung
-1.68%
Monatsänderung
0.60%
6-Monatsänderung
2.67%
Jahresänderung
-12.56%
