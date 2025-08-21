Währungen / RIO
RIO: Rio Tinto Plc
61.97 USD 1.06 (1.68%)
Sektor: Grundstoffe Basis: US Dollar Gewinnwährung: US Dollar
Der Wechselkurs von RIO hat sich für heute um -1.68% verändert. Im Laufe des Tages wurde das Instrument von einem Tief von 61.87 bis zu einem Hoch von 62.66 gehandelt.
Verfolgen Sie die Rio Tinto Plc-Dynamik. Mit Echtzeit-Kursen können Sie schnell auf Marktveränderungen reagieren. Indem Sie zwischen verschiedenen Zeitrahmen wechseln, können Sie Kurstrends und -dynamik nach Minuten, Stunden, Tagen, Wochen und Monaten verfolgen. Nutzen Sie diese Informationen, um Marktveränderungen vorherzusagen und fundierte Handelsentscheidungen zu treffen.
RIO News
Tagesspanne
61.87 62.66
Jahresspanne
51.67 72.08
- Vorheriger Schlusskurs
- 63.03
- Eröffnung
- 62.59
- Bid
- 61.97
- Ask
- 62.27
- Tief
- 61.87
- Hoch
- 62.66
- Volumen
- 5.783 K
- Tagesänderung
- -1.68%
- Monatsänderung
- 0.60%
- 6-Monatsänderung
- 2.67%
- Jahresänderung
- -12.56%
