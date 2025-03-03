QuotesSections
RILYG: B. Riley Financial Inc - 5.00% Senior Notes due 2026

20.4900 USD 0.0500 (0.24%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

RILYG exchange rate has changed by -0.24% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 20.1612 and at a high of 20.7100.

Follow B. Riley Financial Inc - 5.00% Senior Notes due 2026 dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

Daily Range
20.1612 20.7100
Year Range
6.1200 20.8200
Previous Close
20.5400
Open
20.5500
Bid
20.4900
Ask
20.4930
Low
20.1612
High
20.7100
Volume
84
Daily Change
-0.24%
Month Change
5.08%
6 Months Change
75.13%
Year Change
76.49%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
Retail Sales m/m
Act
0.6%
Fcst
-0.3%
Prev
0.6%
12:30
USD
Core Retail Sales m/m
Act
0.7%
Fcst
0.0%
Prev
0.4%
12:30
USD
Retail Control m/m
Act
0.7%
Fcst
-0.2%
Prev
0.5%
12:30
USD
Import Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
0.3%
Prev
0.4%
12:30
USD
Export Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.1%
13:15
USD
Fed Industrial Production m/m
Act
0.1%
Fcst
0.0%
Prev
-0.4%
13:15
USD
Fed Industrial Production y/y
Act
0.9%
Fcst
1.6%
Prev
1.4%
14:00
USD
Business Inventories m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.2%
14:00
USD
Retail Inventories m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
0.2%
Prev
0.2%
14:00
USD
Retail Inventories excl. Autos m/m
Act
0.1%
Fcst
Prev
0.1%
17:00
USD
20-Year Bond Auction
Act
4.613%
Fcst
Prev
4.876%