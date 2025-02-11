Currencies / RICK
RICK: RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc
28.79 USD 5.53 (16.11%)
Sector: Consumer Cyclical Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
RICK exchange rate has changed by -16.11% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 28.00 and at a high of 34.64.
Follow RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
Daily Range
28.00 34.64
Year Range
28.00 61.64
- Previous Close
- 34.32
- Open
- 34.34
- Bid
- 28.79
- Ask
- 29.09
- Low
- 28.00
- High
- 34.64
- Volume
- 3.764 K
- Daily Change
- -16.11%
- Month Change
- -22.10%
- 6 Months Change
- -32.81%
- Year Change
- -35.94%
