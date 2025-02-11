통화 / RICK
- 개요
- 주식
- 통화
- 암호화폐
- 금속
- 색인
- 원자재
RICK: RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc
27.30 USD 0.87 (3.09%)
부문: 경기순환소비재 베이스: US Dollar 수익 통화: US Dollar
RICK 환율이 오늘 -3.09%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 27.11이고 고가는 28.49이었습니다.
RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
RICK News
- Rick’s Cabaret parent, executives indicted in New York tax fraud and bribery case
- RCI 호스피탈리티 주식, 뉴욕 세금 사기 혐의로 임원들 기소 후 급락
- RCI Hospitality shares sink after executives indicted for tax fraud in NY
- Dividend Champion, Contender, And Challenger Highlights: Week Of September 14
- RCI Hospitality declares $0.07 quarterly dividend for fiscal 4Q25
- RCI Hospitality shareholders elect directors and approve proposals at annual meeting
- RCI Hospitality Q3 2025 slides: Profits improve despite revenue challenges
- RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc. 2025 Q3 - Results - Earnings Call Presentation (NASDAQ:RICK)
- RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc. (RICK) Q3 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- RCI Hospitality earnings missed by $0.47, revenue fell short of estimates
- RCI Announces Opening of Rick’s Cabaret & Steakhouse in Historic Central City, CO
- Dividend Champion, Contender, And Challenger Highlights: Week Of June 22
- RCI Announces Acquisition of Platinum Plus Gentlemen’s Club in Allentown, PA
- RCI Hospitality Stock: Several Concerning Trends To Note (Rating Downgrade) (NASDAQ:RICK)
- Dividend Champion, Contender, And Challenger Highlights: Week Of June 8
- RCI Hospitality announces quarterly dividend for fiscal 3Q25
- Friday’s Insider Moves: Key Buys and Sells in US Stocks Revealed
- Rci hospitality holdings CEO Eric Langan buys $39,830 in stock
- RCI Hospitality Stock: Why I'm Considering A Long Position (NASDAQ:RICK)
- RCI Hospitality: Profitability Improvements Are Welcome (NASDAQ:RICK)
- Most 'Unethical' Dividend Portfolio Ever: Paying Your Bills With The Vices Of Humankind
- Dividend Champion, Contender, And Challenger Highlights: Week Of March 23
- Dividend Champion, Contender, And Challenger Highlights: Week Of March 9
- RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc. (RICK) Q1 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
일일 변동 비율
27.11 28.49
년간 변동
25.15 61.64
- 이전 종가
- 28.17
- 시가
- 28.35
- Bid
- 27.30
- Ask
- 27.60
- 저가
- 27.11
- 고가
- 28.49
- 볼륨
- 779
- 일일 변동
- -3.09%
- 월 변동
- -26.14%
- 6개월 변동
- -36.29%
- 년간 변동율
- -39.25%
20 9월, 토요일