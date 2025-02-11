Currencies / RGCO
RGCO: RGC Resources Inc
22.22 USD 0.32 (1.46%)
Sector: Utilities Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
RGCO exchange rate has changed by 1.46% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 21.90 and at a high of 22.23.
Follow RGC Resources Inc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Daily Range
21.90 22.23
Year Range
19.06 24.20
- Previous Close
- 21.90
- Open
- 21.90
- Bid
- 22.22
- Ask
- 22.52
- Low
- 21.90
- High
- 22.23
- Volume
- 31
- Daily Change
- 1.46%
- Month Change
- 0.95%
- 6 Months Change
- 7.66%
- Year Change
- 1.37%
