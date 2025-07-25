- Overview
RFV: Invesco S&P Midcap 400 Pure Value ETF
RFV exchange rate has changed by -0.15% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 128.39 and at a high of 129.06.
Follow Invesco S&P Midcap 400 Pure Value ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
RFV News
Frequently Asked Questions
What is RFV stock price today?
Invesco S&P Midcap 400 Pure Value ETF stock is priced at 129.02 today. It trades within 128.39 - 129.06, yesterday's close was 129.21, and trading volume reached 10. The live price chart of RFV shows these updates.
Does Invesco S&P Midcap 400 Pure Value ETF stock pay dividends?
Invesco S&P Midcap 400 Pure Value ETF is currently valued at 129.02. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 7.96% and USD. View the chart live to track RFV movements.
How to buy RFV stock?
You can buy Invesco S&P Midcap 400 Pure Value ETF shares at the current price of 129.02. Orders are usually placed near 129.02 or 129.32, while 10 and 0.36% show market activity. Follow RFV updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into RFV stock?
Investing in Invesco S&P Midcap 400 Pure Value ETF involves considering the yearly range 96.85 - 132.85 and current price 129.02. Many compare 0.40% and 18.40% before placing orders at 129.02 or 129.32. Explore the RFV price chart live with daily changes.
What are Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Value ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Value ETF in the past year was 132.85. Within 96.85 - 132.85, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 129.21 helps spot resistance levels. Track Invesco S&P Midcap 400 Pure Value ETF performance using the live chart.
What are Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Value ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Value ETF (RFV) over the year was 96.85. Comparing it with the current 129.02 and 96.85 - 132.85 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch RFV moves on the chart live for more details.
When did RFV stock split?
Invesco S&P Midcap 400 Pure Value ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 129.21, and 7.96% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 129.21
- Open
- 128.56
- Bid
- 129.02
- Ask
- 129.32
- Low
- 128.39
- High
- 129.06
- Volume
- 10
- Daily Change
- -0.15%
- Month Change
- 0.40%
- 6 Months Change
- 18.40%
- Year Change
- 7.96%
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 4.2%
- Prev
- 4.3%
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 84 K
- Prev
- 22 K
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 62.2%
- Prev
- 62.3%
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.4%
- Prev
- 0.3%
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 3.9%
- Prev
- 3.7%
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 98 K
- Prev
- 38 K
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 7.8%
- Prev
- 8.1%
- Act
- 54.2
- Fcst
- 56.4
- Prev
- 54.5
- Act
- 53.6
- Fcst
- 55.0
- Prev
- 55.4
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
- 424
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
- 549
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
- 266.7 K
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
- 103.0 K
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
- -172.5 K
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
- 23.4 K