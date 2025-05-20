Currencies / RFL
RFL: Rafael Holdings Inc Class B
1.39 USD 0.06 (4.51%)
Sector: Real Estate Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
RFL exchange rate has changed by 4.51% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 1.33 and at a high of 1.48.
Follow Rafael Holdings Inc Class B dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
RFL News
- Rafael to continue phase 3 study of NPC treatment after DMC review
- Rafael Holdings stock surges after CEO acquires $16.7m in shares
- RFL stock touches 52-week low at $1.28 amid market challenges
- Rafael Holdings, Inc. Provides Update to the Description of Subscription Rights Related to its Public Warrants in Connection With its Previously Announced $25 Million Rights Offering to Support Its Co
Daily Range
1.33 1.48
Year Range
1.29 3.19
- Previous Close
- 1.33
- Open
- 1.37
- Bid
- 1.39
- Ask
- 1.69
- Low
- 1.33
- High
- 1.48
- Volume
- 302
- Daily Change
- 4.51%
- Month Change
- 0.00%
- 6 Months Change
- -25.27%
- Year Change
- -28.35%
