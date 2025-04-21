Currencies / REPX
- Overview
- US Stock Market
- Currencies
- Cryptocurrencies
- Metals
- Indexes
- Commodities
REPX: Riley Exploration Permian Inc
28.04 USD 0.78 (2.86%)
Sector: Energy Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
REPX exchange rate has changed by 2.86% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 27.58 and at a high of 28.21.
Follow Riley Exploration Permian Inc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
REPX News
- Riley Exploration Permian Stock: Reverses Capex Cuts After Closing Acquisition (NYSE:REPX)
- Riley Exploration Permian: Strategic Growth With Midstream And Power Expansion (REPX)
- Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. (REPX) Surpasses Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
- Analysts Estimate Cheniere Energy (LNG) to Report a Decline in Earnings: What to Look Out for
- Earnings Preview: Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. (REPX) Q2 Earnings Expected to Decline
- Insider Activity Recap: Wednesday’s Top Buys and Sells Revealed
- Riley Exploration Permian (REPX) 10% owner buys $409k in shares
- APA Corporation: Strong Pick In Oil/Gas, With A Reversing Chart Pattern
- Riley Stock Takes Advantage Of Low Valuations To Build Asset Base (NYSE:REPX)
- Riley Exploration Permian: Avoiding Competition (NYSE:REPX)
Daily Range
27.58 28.21
Year Range
21.98 37.55
- Previous Close
- 27.26
- Open
- 27.59
- Bid
- 28.04
- Ask
- 28.34
- Low
- 27.58
- High
- 28.21
- Volume
- 114
- Daily Change
- 2.86%
- Month Change
- -4.23%
- 6 Months Change
- -3.68%
- Year Change
- 6.17%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
- 4.613%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%