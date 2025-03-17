QuotesSections
Currencies / RDVY
Back to US Stock Market

RDVY: First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF

66.07 USD 0.20 (0.30%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

RDVY exchange rate has changed by -0.30% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 65.74 and at a high of 66.35.

Follow First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

Full Screen Chart
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

RDVY News

Daily Range
65.74 66.35
Year Range
50.27 66.76
Previous Close
66.27
Open
66.35
Bid
66.07
Ask
66.37
Low
65.74
High
66.35
Volume
1.577 K
Daily Change
-0.30%
Month Change
1.61%
6 Months Change
13.08%
Year Change
12.00%
17 September, Wednesday
12:30
USD
Housing Starts
Act
Fcst
1.322 M
Prev
1.428 M
12:30
USD
Building Permits
Act
Fcst
1.394 M
Prev
1.354 M
12:30
USD
Housing Starts m/m
Act
Fcst
-6.4%
Prev
5.2%
14:30
USD
EIA Crude Oil Stocks Change
Act
Fcst
-1.708 M
Prev
3.939 M
14:30
USD
EIA Cushing Crude Oil Stocks Change
Act
Fcst
0.154 M
Prev
-0.365 M
18:00
USD
FOMC Statement
Act
Fcst
Prev
18:00
USD
FOMC Economic Projections
Act
Fcst
Prev
18:00
USD
Fed Interest Rate Decision
Act
Fcst
Prev
4.50%
18:30
USD
FOMC Press Conference
Act
Fcst
Prev