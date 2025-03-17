- 개요
- 주식
- 통화
- 암호화폐
- 금속
- 색인
- 원자재
RDVY: First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF
RDVY 환율이 오늘 0.54%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 67.06이고 고가는 67.60이었습니다.
First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
RDVY News
- Should First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (RDVY) Be on Your Investing Radar?
- Is First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (RDVY) a Strong ETF Right Now?
- RDVY: Why Bother With An Inferior Strategy? (NASDAQ:RDVY)
- Think the S&P 500 is too expensive? Check out these ETFs instead.
- Value Investing In Volatile Times: Strategies For A Shifting Landscape
- The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights VIG, SDY, VYM and RDVY
- 4 Dividend ETFs to Play for Steady Income
- Should First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (RDVY) Be on Your Investing Radar?
- QDEF: Dividend ETF With Little To Show (NYSEARCA:QDEF)
- VTV: Is Vanguard's $200B Value ETF Right For You? (NYSEARCA:VTV)
- Q3 2025 Equity Market Outlook
- Crumly Loads Up on 110,675 SDVY Shares in Q2 Filing
- RDVY Is a Popular Dividend ETF for Passive Income. But Is It the Best?
- RDVY: Outperforms Peers Despite Lower Dividend Yield (NASDAQ:RDVY)
- Weekly Market Pulse: The Uncertainty Of Uncertainty (null:SPX)
- Who Will Benefit From Deregulation?
- A Stock Picker's Guide: Global Equity Market Opportunities Across A Shifting Landscape
- Is Value Investing Making A Comeback?
- Is It More Than Just Trade Tensions Weighing On The Markets?
- Weekly Market Pulse: A Discounting Mechanism
자주 묻는 질문
What is RDVY stock price today?
First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF stock is priced at 67.55 today. It trades within 0.54%, yesterday's close was 67.19, and trading volume reached 1498. The live price chart of RDVY shows these updates.
Does First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF stock pay dividends?
First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF is currently valued at 67.55. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 13.84% and USD. View the chart live to track RDVY movements.
How to buy RDVY stock?
You can buy First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF shares at the current price of 67.55. Orders are usually placed near 67.55 or 67.85, while 1498 and 0.31% show market activity. Follow RDVY updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into RDVY stock?
Investing in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF involves considering the yearly range 50.27 - 67.60 and current price 67.55. Many compare 0.81% and 18.07% before placing orders at 67.55 or 67.85. Explore the RDVY price chart live with daily changes.
What are First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF in the past year was 67.60. Within 50.27 - 67.60, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 67.19 helps spot resistance levels. Track First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF performance using the live chart.
What are First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (RDVY) over the year was 50.27. Comparing it with the current 67.55 and 50.27 - 67.60 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch RDVY moves on the chart live for more details.
When did RDVY stock split?
First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 67.19, and 13.84% after corporate actions.
- 이전 종가
- 67.19
- 시가
- 67.34
- Bid
- 67.55
- Ask
- 67.85
- 저가
- 67.06
- 고가
- 67.60
- 볼륨
- 1.498 K
- 일일 변동
- 0.54%
- 월 변동
- 0.81%
- 6개월 변동
- 18.07%
- 년간 변동율
- 13.84%
- 활동
-
- 예측값
- 207 K
- 훑어보기
- 218 K
- 활동
-
- 예측값
- 1.923 M
- 훑어보기
- 1.926 M
- 활동
-
- 예측값
- 2.5%
- 훑어보기
- -1.3%