RDAG: Republic Digital Acquisition Co
RDAG exchange rate has changed by 0.49% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 10.14 and at a high of 10.20.
Follow Republic Digital Acquisition Co dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
Frequently Asked Questions
What is RDAG stock price today?
Republic Digital Acquisition Co stock is priced at 10.20 today. It trades within 10.14 - 10.20, yesterday's close was 10.15, and trading volume reached 2. The live price chart of RDAG shows these updates.
Does Republic Digital Acquisition Co stock pay dividends?
Republic Digital Acquisition Co is currently valued at 10.20. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -19.30% and USD. View the chart live to track RDAG movements.
How to buy RDAG stock?
You can buy Republic Digital Acquisition Co shares at the current price of 10.20. Orders are usually placed near 10.20 or 10.50, while 2 and 0.59% show market activity. Follow RDAG updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into RDAG stock?
Investing in Republic Digital Acquisition Co involves considering the yearly range 9.76 - 12.64 and current price 10.20. Many compare 0.29% and -0.78% before placing orders at 10.20 or 10.50. Explore the RDAG price chart live with daily changes.
What are Republic Digital Acquisition Co stock highest prices?
The highest price of Republic Digital Acquisition Co in the past year was 12.64. Within 9.76 - 12.64, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 10.15 helps spot resistance levels. Track Republic Digital Acquisition Co performance using the live chart.
What are Republic Digital Acquisition Co stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Republic Digital Acquisition Co (RDAG) over the year was 9.76. Comparing it with the current 10.20 and 9.76 - 12.64 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch RDAG moves on the chart live for more details.
When did RDAG stock split?
Republic Digital Acquisition Co has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 10.15, and -19.30% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 10.15
- Open
- 10.14
- Bid
- 10.20
- Ask
- 10.50
- Low
- 10.14
- High
- 10.20
- Volume
- 2
- Daily Change
- 0.49%
- Month Change
- 0.29%
- 6 Months Change
- -0.78%
- Year Change
- -19.30%
