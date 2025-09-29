- Overview
RC-PC: Ready Capital Corporation 6.25% Series C Cumulative Convertible
RC-PC exchange rate has changed by 0.30% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 16.45 and at a high of 16.74.
Follow Ready Capital Corporation 6.25% Series C Cumulative Convertible dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
Frequently Asked Questions
What is RC-PC stock price today?
Ready Capital Corporation 6.25% Series C Cumulative Convertible stock is priced at 16.74 today. It trades within 0.30%, yesterday's close was 16.69, and trading volume reached 3. The live price chart of RC-PC shows these updates.
Does Ready Capital Corporation 6.25% Series C Cumulative Convertible stock pay dividends?
Ready Capital Corporation 6.25% Series C Cumulative Convertible is currently valued at 16.74. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 6.56% and USD. View the chart live to track RC-PC movements.
How to buy RC-PC stock?
You can buy Ready Capital Corporation 6.25% Series C Cumulative Convertible shares at the current price of 16.74. Orders are usually placed near 16.74 or 17.04, while 3 and 1.76% show market activity. Follow RC-PC updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into RC-PC stock?
Investing in Ready Capital Corporation 6.25% Series C Cumulative Convertible involves considering the yearly range 14.40 - 17.22 and current price 16.74. Many compare 2.20% and 6.56% before placing orders at 16.74 or 17.04. Explore the RC-PC price chart live with daily changes.
What are Ready Capital Corp stock highest prices?
The highest price of Ready Capital Corp in the past year was 17.22. Within 14.40 - 17.22, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 16.69 helps spot resistance levels. Track Ready Capital Corporation 6.25% Series C Cumulative Convertible performance using the live chart.
What are Ready Capital Corp stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Ready Capital Corp (RC-PC) over the year was 14.40. Comparing it with the current 16.74 and 14.40 - 17.22 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch RC-PC moves on the chart live for more details.
When did RC-PC stock split?
Ready Capital Corporation 6.25% Series C Cumulative Convertible has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 16.69, and 6.56% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 16.69
- Open
- 16.45
- Bid
- 16.74
- Ask
- 17.04
- Low
- 16.45
- High
- 16.74
- Volume
- 3
- Daily Change
- 0.30%
- Month Change
- 2.20%
- 6 Months Change
- 6.56%
- Year Change
- 6.56%
