RC-PC: Ready Capital Corporation 6.25% Series C Cumulative Convertible

16.74 USD 0.05 (0.30%)
부문: 부동산 베이스: US Dollar 수익 통화: US Dollar

RC-PC 환율이 오늘 0.30%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 16.45이고 고가는 16.74이었습니다.

Ready Capital Corporation 6.25% Series C Cumulative Convertible 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.

자주 묻는 질문

What is RC-PC stock price today?

Ready Capital Corporation 6.25% Series C Cumulative Convertible stock is priced at 16.74 today. It trades within 0.30%, yesterday's close was 16.69, and trading volume reached 3. The live price chart of RC-PC shows these updates.

Does Ready Capital Corporation 6.25% Series C Cumulative Convertible stock pay dividends?

Ready Capital Corporation 6.25% Series C Cumulative Convertible is currently valued at 16.74. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 6.56% and USD. View the chart live to track RC-PC movements.

How to buy RC-PC stock?

You can buy Ready Capital Corporation 6.25% Series C Cumulative Convertible shares at the current price of 16.74. Orders are usually placed near 16.74 or 17.04, while 3 and 1.76% show market activity. Follow RC-PC updates on the live chart today.

How to invest into RC-PC stock?

Investing in Ready Capital Corporation 6.25% Series C Cumulative Convertible involves considering the yearly range 14.40 - 17.22 and current price 16.74. Many compare 2.20% and 6.56% before placing orders at 16.74 or 17.04. Explore the RC-PC price chart live with daily changes.

What are Ready Capital Corp stock highest prices?

The highest price of Ready Capital Corp in the past year was 17.22. Within 14.40 - 17.22, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 16.69 helps spot resistance levels. Track Ready Capital Corporation 6.25% Series C Cumulative Convertible performance using the live chart.

What are Ready Capital Corp stock lowest prices?

The lowest price of Ready Capital Corp (RC-PC) over the year was 14.40. Comparing it with the current 16.74 and 14.40 - 17.22 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch RC-PC moves on the chart live for more details.

When did RC-PC stock split?

Ready Capital Corporation 6.25% Series C Cumulative Convertible has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 16.69, and 6.56% after corporate actions.

일일 변동 비율
16.45 16.74
년간 변동
14.40 17.22
이전 종가
16.69
시가
16.45
Bid
16.74
Ask
17.04
저가
16.45
고가
16.74
볼륨
3
일일 변동
0.30%
월 변동
2.20%
6개월 변동
6.56%
년간 변동율
6.56%
