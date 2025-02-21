Currencies / RBCAA
RBCAA: Republic Bancorp Inc - Class A
74.73 USD 0.77 (1.02%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
RBCAA exchange rate has changed by -1.02% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 73.98 and at a high of 76.86.
Follow Republic Bancorp Inc - Class A dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
RBCAA News
- Dividend Champion, Contender, And Challenger Highlights: Week Of September 14
- Republic Bancorp, Inc. (RBCAA) Presents at Raymond James 2025 U.S. Bank and Banking on Tech Conferences - Slideshow (NASDAQ:RBCAA)
- Is the Options Market Predicting a Spike in Republic Bancorp Stock?
- Republic Bancorp earnings beat by $0.17, revenue fell short of estimates
- Republic Bancorp reports quarterly results for June 2025
- Republic Bancorp declares $0.451 per share dividend
- Dividend Champion, Contender, And Challenger Highlights: Week Of July 13
- Raymond James initiates Republic Bancorp stock with Market Perform
- Time to Thrive™: Republic Bank Launches Into Latest Era of Enabling Its Clients, Associates and Communities It Serves to Thrive
- Dividend Champion, Contender, And Challenger Highlights: Week Of June 15
- Party With a Purpose: Republic Bank hosts fifth annual Juneteenth Event to improve health outcomes in West Louisville
- Republic Bancorp, Inc. Declares Common Stock Dividends
- Dividend Champion, Contender, And Challenger Highlights: Week Of April 13
- Dividend Champion, Contender, And Challenger Highlights: Week Of March 16
- Republic Bancorp: Upgrading To Hold, Earnings Likely To Grow (RBCAA)
Daily Range
73.98 76.86
Year Range
56.79 80.55
