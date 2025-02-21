QuotesSections
RBCAA: Republic Bancorp Inc - Class A

74.73 USD 0.77 (1.02%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

RBCAA exchange rate has changed by -1.02% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 73.98 and at a high of 76.86.

Follow Republic Bancorp Inc - Class A dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

RBCAA News

Daily Range
73.98 76.86
Year Range
56.79 80.55
Previous Close
75.50
Open
76.86
Bid
74.73
Ask
75.03
Low
73.98
High
76.86
Volume
45
Daily Change
-1.02%
Month Change
-1.12%
6 Months Change
17.46%
Year Change
18.81%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
Retail Sales m/m
Act
0.6%
Fcst
-0.3%
Prev
0.6%
12:30
USD
Core Retail Sales m/m
Act
0.7%
Fcst
0.0%
Prev
0.4%
12:30
USD
Retail Control m/m
Act
0.7%
Fcst
-0.2%
Prev
0.5%
12:30
USD
Import Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
0.3%
Prev
0.4%
12:30
USD
Export Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.1%
13:15
USD
Fed Industrial Production m/m
Act
0.1%
Fcst
0.0%
Prev
-0.4%
13:15
USD
Fed Industrial Production y/y
Act
0.9%
Fcst
1.6%
Prev
1.4%
14:00
USD
Business Inventories m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.2%
14:00
USD
Retail Inventories m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
0.2%
Prev
0.2%
14:00
USD
Retail Inventories excl. Autos m/m
Act
0.1%
Fcst
Prev
0.1%
17:00
USD
20-Year Bond Auction
Act
4.613%
Fcst
Prev
4.876%