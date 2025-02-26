- Overview
RAAX: VanEck Inflation Allocation ETF
RAAX exchange rate has changed by -1.10% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 34.10 and at a high of 34.61.
Follow VanEck Inflation Allocation ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
Frequently Asked Questions
What is RAAX stock price today?
VanEck Inflation Allocation ETF stock is priced at 34.15 today. It trades within 34.10 - 34.61, yesterday's close was 34.53, and trading volume reached 57. The live price chart of RAAX shows these updates.
Does VanEck Inflation Allocation ETF stock pay dividends?
VanEck Inflation Allocation ETF is currently valued at 34.15. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 15.45% and USD. View the chart live to track RAAX movements.
How to buy RAAX stock?
You can buy VanEck Inflation Allocation ETF shares at the current price of 34.15. Orders are usually placed near 34.15 or 34.45, while 57 and -1.13% show market activity. Follow RAAX updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into RAAX stock?
Investing in VanEck Inflation Allocation ETF involves considering the yearly range 27.09 - 35.91 and current price 34.15. Many compare -0.61% and 15.02% before placing orders at 34.15 or 34.45. Explore the RAAX price chart live with daily changes.
What are VanEck Real Assets ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of VanEck Real Assets ETF in the past year was 35.91. Within 27.09 - 35.91, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 34.53 helps spot resistance levels. Track VanEck Inflation Allocation ETF performance using the live chart.
What are VanEck Real Assets ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of VanEck Real Assets ETF (RAAX) over the year was 27.09. Comparing it with the current 34.15 and 27.09 - 35.91 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch RAAX moves on the chart live for more details.
When did RAAX stock split?
VanEck Inflation Allocation ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 34.53, and 15.45% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 34.53
- Open
- 34.54
- Bid
- 34.15
- Ask
- 34.45
- Low
- 34.10
- High
- 34.61
- Volume
- 57
- Daily Change
- -1.10%
- Month Change
- -0.61%
- 6 Months Change
- 15.02%
- Year Change
- 15.45%