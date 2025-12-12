- Overview
RAAQ: Real Asset Acquisition Corp.
RAAQ exchange rate has changed by -0.10% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 10.2301 and at a high of 10.2400.
Follow Real Asset Acquisition Corp. dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
Frequently Asked Questions
What is RAAQ stock price today?
Real Asset Acquisition Corp. stock is priced at 10.2301 today. It trades within 10.2301 - 10.2400, yesterday's close was 10.2400, and trading volume reached 3. The live price chart of RAAQ shows these updates.
Does Real Asset Acquisition Corp. stock pay dividends?
Real Asset Acquisition Corp. is currently valued at 10.2301. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 1.59% and USD. View the chart live to track RAAQ movements.
How to buy RAAQ stock?
You can buy Real Asset Acquisition Corp. shares at the current price of 10.2301. Orders are usually placed near 10.2301 or 10.2331, while 3 and -0.10% show market activity. Follow RAAQ updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into RAAQ stock?
Investing in Real Asset Acquisition Corp. involves considering the yearly range 9.6200 - 10.7502 and current price 10.2301. Many compare -0.19% and 0.79% before placing orders at 10.2301 or 10.2331. Explore the RAAQ price chart live with daily changes.
What are Real Asset Acquisition Corp. stock highest prices?
The highest price of Real Asset Acquisition Corp. in the past year was 10.7502. Within 9.6200 - 10.7502, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 10.2400 helps spot resistance levels. Track Real Asset Acquisition Corp. performance using the live chart.
What are Real Asset Acquisition Corp. stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Real Asset Acquisition Corp. (RAAQ) over the year was 9.6200. Comparing it with the current 10.2301 and 9.6200 - 10.7502 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch RAAQ moves on the chart live for more details.
When did RAAQ stock split?
Real Asset Acquisition Corp. has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 10.2400, and 1.59% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 10.2400
- Open
- 10.2400
- Bid
- 10.2301
- Ask
- 10.2331
- Low
- 10.2301
- High
- 10.2400
- Volume
- 3
- Daily Change
- -0.10%
- Month Change
- -0.19%
- 6 Months Change
- 0.79%
- Year Change
- 1.59%
