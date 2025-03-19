- Overview
RA: Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc
RA exchange rate has changed by 0.22% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 13.35 and at a high of 13.39.
Follow Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
RA News
Frequently Asked Questions
What is RA stock price today?
Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc (RA) stock is priced at 13.38 today. It trades within 0.22%, yesterdays close was 13.35, and trading volume reached 251.
Does RA stock pay dividends?
Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc is currently valued at 13.38. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -2.34% and USD.
How to buy RA stock?
You can buy Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc (RA) shares at the current price of 13.38. Orders are usually placed near 13.38 or 13.68, while 251 and 0.15% show market activity.
How to invest into RA stock?
Investing in Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc involves considering the yearly range 11.87 - 13.73 and current price 13.38. Many compare -0.67% and 1.67% before placing orders at 13.38 or 13.68.
What are Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. stock highest prices?
The highest price of Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. (RA) in the past year was 13.73. Within 11.87 - 13.73, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 13.35 helps spot resistance levels.
What are Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. (RA) over the year was 11.87. Comparing it with the current 13.38 and 11.87 - 13.73 shows potential long-term entry points.
When did RA stock split?
Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 13.35, and -2.34% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 13.35
- Open
- 13.36
- Bid
- 13.38
- Ask
- 13.68
- Low
- 13.35
- High
- 13.39
- Volume
- 251
- Daily Change
- 0.22%
- Month Change
- -0.67%
- 6 Months Change
- 1.67%
- Year Change
- -2.34%
