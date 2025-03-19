QuotesSections
RA: Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc

13.38 USD 0.03 (0.22%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

RA exchange rate has changed by 0.22% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 13.35 and at a high of 13.39.

Follow Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is RA stock price today?

Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc (RA) stock is priced at 13.38 today. It trades within 0.22%, yesterdays close was 13.35, and trading volume reached 251.

Does RA stock pay dividends?

Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc is currently valued at 13.38. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -2.34% and USD.

How to buy RA stock?

You can buy Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc (RA) shares at the current price of 13.38. Orders are usually placed near 13.38 or 13.68, while 251 and 0.15% show market activity.

How to invest into RA stock?

Investing in Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc involves considering the yearly range 11.87 - 13.73 and current price 13.38. Many compare -0.67% and 1.67% before placing orders at 13.38 or 13.68.

What are Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. stock highest prices?

The highest price of Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. (RA) in the past year was 13.73. Within 11.87 - 13.73, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 13.35 helps spot resistance levels.

What are Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. stock lowest prices?

The lowest price of Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. (RA) over the year was 11.87. Comparing it with the current 13.38 and 11.87 - 13.73 shows potential long-term entry points.

When did RA stock split?

Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 13.35, and -2.34% after corporate actions.

Daily Range
13.35 13.39
Year Range
11.87 13.73
Previous Close
13.35
Open
13.36
Bid
13.38
Ask
13.68
Low
13.35
High
13.39
Volume
251
Daily Change
0.22%
Month Change
-0.67%
6 Months Change
1.67%
Year Change
-2.34%
25 September, Thursday
12:30
USD
GDP q/q
Act
Fcst
3.3%
Prev
3.3%
12:30
USD
Real PCE q/q
Act
Fcst
1.6%
Prev
1.6%
12:30
USD
GDP Sales q/q
Act
Fcst
6.8%
Prev
6.8%
12:30
USD
Durable Goods Orders m/m
Act
Fcst
-0.5%
Prev
-2.8%
12:30
USD
Core Durable Goods Orders m/m
Act
Fcst
0.6%
Prev
1.1%
12:30
USD
Goods Trade Balance
Act
Fcst
$​42.847 B
Prev
$​-103.566 B
12:30
USD
Retail Inventories m/m
Act
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.2%
12:30
USD
Retail Inventories excl. Autos m/m
Act
Fcst
Prev
0.1%
12:30
USD
Initial Jobless Claims
Act
Fcst
208 K
Prev
231 K
12:30
USD
Continuing Jobless Claims
Act
Fcst
1.913 M
Prev
1.920 M
13:00
USD
FOMC Member Williams Speech
Act
Fcst
Prev
14:00
USD
Fed Governor Bowman Speech
Act
Fcst
Prev
17:00
USD
Fed Vice Chair for Supervision Barr Speech
Act
Fcst
Prev
17:00
USD
7-Year Note Auction
Act
Fcst
Prev
3.925%