QXO-PB: QXO, Inc.
QXO-PB exchange rate has changed by 0.33% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 55.0113 and at a high of 55.2100.
Follow QXO, Inc. dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
Frequently Asked Questions
What is QXO-PB stock price today?
QXO, Inc. stock is priced at 55.0113 today. It trades within 0.33%, yesterday's close was 54.8300, and trading volume reached 2. The live price chart of QXO-PB shows these updates.
Does QXO, Inc. stock pay dividends?
QXO, Inc. is currently valued at 55.0113. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 7.15% and USD. View the chart live to track QXO-PB movements.
How to buy QXO-PB stock?
You can buy QXO, Inc. shares at the current price of 55.0113. Orders are usually placed near 55.0113 or 55.0143, while 2 and -0.36% show market activity. Follow QXO-PB updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into QXO-PB stock?
Investing in QXO, Inc. involves considering the yearly range 49.7900 - 68.3900 and current price 55.0113. Many compare -6.30% and 7.15% before placing orders at 55.0113 or 55.0143. Explore the QXO-PB price chart live with daily changes.
What are QXO, Inc. stock highest prices?
The highest price of QXO, Inc. in the past year was 68.3900. Within 49.7900 - 68.3900, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 54.8300 helps spot resistance levels. Track QXO, Inc. performance using the live chart.
What are QXO, Inc. stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of QXO, Inc. (QXO-PB) over the year was 49.7900. Comparing it with the current 55.0113 and 49.7900 - 68.3900 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch QXO-PB moves on the chart live for more details.
When did QXO-PB stock split?
QXO, Inc. has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 54.8300, and 7.15% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 54.8300
- Open
- 55.2100
- Bid
- 55.0113
- Ask
- 55.0143
- Low
- 55.0113
- High
- 55.2100
- Volume
- 2
- Daily Change
- 0.33%
- Month Change
- -6.30%
- 6 Months Change
- 7.15%
- Year Change
- 7.15%
