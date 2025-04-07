QuotesSections
QUAL
QUAL: iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF

190.79 USD 0.63 (0.33%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

QUAL exchange rate has changed by -0.33% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 190.32 and at a high of 191.12.

Follow iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

Daily Range
190.32 191.12
Year Range
148.34 191.75
Previous Close
191.42
Open
190.97
Bid
190.79
Ask
191.09
Low
190.32
High
191.12
Volume
6.230 K
Daily Change
-0.33%
Month Change
1.99%
6 Months Change
12.04%
Year Change
6.31%
17 September, Wednesday
12:30
USD
Housing Starts
Act
Fcst
1.322 M
Prev
1.428 M
12:30
USD
Building Permits
Act
Fcst
1.394 M
Prev
1.354 M
12:30
USD
Housing Starts m/m
Act
Fcst
-6.4%
Prev
5.2%
14:30
USD
EIA Crude Oil Stocks Change
Act
Fcst
-1.708 M
Prev
3.939 M
14:30
USD
EIA Cushing Crude Oil Stocks Change
Act
Fcst
0.154 M
Prev
-0.365 M
18:00
USD
FOMC Statement
Act
Fcst
Prev
18:00
USD
FOMC Economic Projections
Act
Fcst
Prev
18:00
USD
Fed Interest Rate Decision
Act
Fcst
Prev
4.50%
18:30
USD
FOMC Press Conference
Act
Fcst
Prev