Currencies / QUAL
- Overview
- US Stock Market
- Currencies
- Cryptocurrencies
- Metals
- Indexes
- Commodities
QUAL: iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF
190.79 USD 0.63 (0.33%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
QUAL exchange rate has changed by -0.33% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 190.32 and at a high of 191.12.
Follow iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
QUAL News
- QUAL Vs PBUS: PBUS Wins, QUAL's Screening Adds No Value (BATS:PBUS)
- Markets Up but Defensive ETFs Are Still a Wise Choice
- Is iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) a Strong ETF Right Now?
- ETFs to Consider as Goldman Sachs Flags AI Risks
- September Effect and ETFs: What Lies Ahead for Investors?
- Q2 Earnings: Upside Surprises And Mag 7 Dispersion
- Barbell Portfolios For Fall Volatility
- Momentum And High-Beta Equity Factors Lead Market This Year
- DGRW: The Quality-First Dividend ETF With Value And Defensive Edge (NASDAQ:DGRW)
- JQUA: A Diversified Bet On Quality (NYSEARCA:JQUA)
- Signs of Fatigue in Wall Street Rally? ETF Strategies to Follow
- Model Portfolio For Capital Appreciation, July 2025
- Multi-Asset Income Midyear Outlook: Income And Resilience Among The Bumps
- Momentum Is Still 2025’s Top Performer For Equity Risk Factors
- QUAL: Quality Stocks Losing Relative Steam, High Beta Favored (BATS:QUAL)
- Your Index Matters: Using The Right Building Blocks For Your U.S. Equity Portfolio
- FCTE ETF: Valuation Up, Growth Down, And Earnings Momentum Collapsed (NASDAQ:FCTE)
- How Much Does Income Matter For Total Return? It Depends On The Asset
- Momentum Is Still Crushing It This Year For US Equity Factors
- Why the stock rally may be in trouble after the White House ‘backtracked’ on tariffs
- Q2 2025 Equity Market Outlook
- The Bond Market Is Controlling Trump Now: Why Rising Rates Are A Good Thing
- FTCS: Unconvincing Quality-Focused ETF
- Tariffs And Trade Wars: What Do They Mean For Investors?
Daily Range
190.32 191.12
Year Range
148.34 191.75
- Previous Close
- 191.42
- Open
- 190.97
- Bid
- 190.79
- Ask
- 191.09
- Low
- 190.32
- High
- 191.12
- Volume
- 6.230 K
- Daily Change
- -0.33%
- Month Change
- 1.99%
- 6 Months Change
- 12.04%
- Year Change
- 6.31%
17 September, Wednesday
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 1.322 M
- Prev
- 1.428 M
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 1.394 M
- Prev
- 1.354 M
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- -6.4%
- Prev
- 5.2%
14:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- -1.708 M
- Prev
- 3.939 M
14:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.154 M
- Prev
- -0.365 M
18:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
18:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
18:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.50%
18:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev