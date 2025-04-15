QuotazioniSezioni
Valute / QUAL
Tornare a Azioni

QUAL: iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF

192.72 USD 0.67 (0.35%)
Settore: Finanziario Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio QUAL ha avuto una variazione del 0.35% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 191.70 e ad un massimo di 192.89.

Segui le dinamiche di iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Grafico a schermo intero
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

QUAL News

Intervallo Giornaliero
191.70 192.89
Intervallo Annuale
148.34 193.16
Chiusura Precedente
192.05
Apertura
192.63
Bid
192.72
Ask
193.02
Minimo
191.70
Massimo
192.89
Volume
2.825 K
Variazione giornaliera
0.35%
Variazione Mensile
3.02%
Variazione Semestrale
13.18%
Variazione Annuale
7.38%
21 settembre, domenica