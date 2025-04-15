Valute / QUAL
QUAL: iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF
192.72 USD 0.67 (0.35%)
Settore: Finanziario Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio QUAL ha avuto una variazione del 0.35% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 191.70 e ad un massimo di 192.89.
Segui le dinamiche di iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
QUAL News
Intervallo Giornaliero
191.70 192.89
Intervallo Annuale
148.34 193.16
- Chiusura Precedente
- 192.05
- Apertura
- 192.63
- Bid
- 192.72
- Ask
- 193.02
- Minimo
- 191.70
- Massimo
- 192.89
- Volume
- 2.825 K
- Variazione giornaliera
- 0.35%
- Variazione Mensile
- 3.02%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 13.18%
- Variazione Annuale
- 7.38%
21 settembre, domenica