QUAL: iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF
192.51 USD 0.46 (0.24%)
Sektor: Finanzen Basis: US Dollar Gewinnwährung: US Dollar
Der Wechselkurs von QUAL hat sich für heute um 0.24% verändert. Im Laufe des Tages wurde das Instrument von einem Tief von 191.70 bis zu einem Hoch von 192.67 gehandelt.
Verfolgen Sie die iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF-Dynamik. Mit Echtzeit-Kursen können Sie schnell auf Marktveränderungen reagieren. Indem Sie zwischen verschiedenen Zeitrahmen wechseln, können Sie Kurstrends und -dynamik nach Minuten, Stunden, Tagen, Wochen und Monaten verfolgen. Nutzen Sie diese Informationen, um Marktveränderungen vorherzusagen und fundierte Handelsentscheidungen zu treffen.
Tagesspanne
191.70 192.67
Jahresspanne
148.34 193.16
- Vorheriger Schlusskurs
- 192.05
- Eröffnung
- 192.63
- Bid
- 192.51
- Ask
- 192.81
- Tief
- 191.70
- Hoch
- 192.67
- Volumen
- 2.147 K
- Tagesänderung
- 0.24%
- Monatsänderung
- 2.91%
- 6-Monatsänderung
- 13.05%
- Jahresänderung
- 7.27%
