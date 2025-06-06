QuotesSections
QSIAW: Quantum-Si Incorporated - Warrant

0.2164 USD 0.0048 (2.27%)
Sector: Healthcare Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

QSIAW exchange rate has changed by 2.27% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 0.2000 and at a high of 0.2300.

Follow Quantum-Si Incorporated - Warrant dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

Daily Range
0.2000 0.2300
Year Range
0.0480 2.2250
Previous Close
0.2116
Open
0.2100
Bid
0.2164
Ask
0.2194
Low
0.2000
High
0.2300
Volume
51
Daily Change
2.27%
Month Change
-52.96%
6 Months Change
-45.22%
Year Change
149.88%
17 September, Wednesday
12:30
USD
Housing Starts
Act
Fcst
1.322 M
Prev
1.428 M
12:30
USD
Building Permits
Act
Fcst
1.394 M
Prev
1.354 M
12:30
USD
Housing Starts m/m
Act
Fcst
-6.4%
Prev
5.2%
14:30
USD
EIA Crude Oil Stocks Change
Act
Fcst
-1.708 M
Prev
3.939 M
14:30
USD
EIA Cushing Crude Oil Stocks Change
Act
Fcst
0.154 M
Prev
-0.365 M
18:00
USD
FOMC Statement
Act
Fcst
Prev
18:00
USD
FOMC Economic Projections
Act
Fcst
Prev
18:00
USD
Fed Interest Rate Decision
Act
Fcst
Prev
4.50%
18:30
USD
FOMC Press Conference
Act
Fcst
Prev