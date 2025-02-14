QuotesSections
Currencies / QCLN
Back to US Stock Market

QCLN: First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund

41.30 USD 0.03 (0.07%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

QCLN exchange rate has changed by 0.07% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 41.30 and at a high of 41.64.

Follow First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

Full Screen Chart
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

QCLN News

Daily Range
41.30 41.64
Year Range
24.02 41.64
Previous Close
41.27
Open
41.54
Bid
41.30
Ask
41.60
Low
41.30
High
41.64
Volume
92
Daily Change
0.07%
Month Change
12.08%
6 Months Change
44.61%
Year Change
15.11%
19 September, Friday
17:00
USD
Baker Hughes US Oil Rig Count
Act
418
Fcst
Prev
416
17:00
USD
Baker Hughes US Total Rig Count
Act
542
Fcst
Prev
539
19:30
USD
CFTC Gold Non-Commercial Net Positions
Act
266.4 K
Fcst
Prev
261.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Crude Oil Non-Commercial Net Positions
Act
98.7 K
Fcst
Prev
81.8 K
19:30
USD
CFTC S&P 500 Non-Commercial Net Positions
Act
-225.1 K
Fcst
Prev
-173.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Nasdaq 100 Non-Commercial Net Positions
Act
17.8 K
Fcst
Prev
25.5 K