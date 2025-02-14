Currencies / QCLN
- Overview
- US Stock Market
- Currencies
- Cryptocurrencies
- Metals
- Indexes
- Commodities
QCLN: First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund
41.30 USD 0.03 (0.07%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
QCLN exchange rate has changed by 0.07% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 41.30 and at a high of 41.64.
Follow First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
QCLN News
- Fed Likely to Cut Rate Today: 5 Clean Energy ETFs in Focus
- Elon Musk's Hits Back At Energy Secretary, Chris Wright With A Two-Word Reply After His 'Worthless' Wind And Solar Energy Remark - Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF (ARCA:PBW), iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN)
- ICLN's Surge Despite U.S. Rollbacks: Will It Last? (NASDAQ:ICLN)
- Inside The Recent Run of Clean Energy & EV ETFs
- Trump Administration Halts Solar, Wind Project Approvals—Clean Energy ETFs Drop - First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF (ARCA:FAN), iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN)
- QCLN ETF: High Valuations In The Clean Tech Rally (NASDAQ:QCLN)
- Short-Term Energy Outlook, July 2025 (Commodity:CL1:COM)
- Is The Tide Turning Again In Favor Of Clean Energy Stocks?
- Shoppers Can Soon Fast-Charge EVs At Malls Thanks To Mercedes-Benz, Federal Realty Deal - Federal Realty Investment (NYSE:FRT), Mercedes-Benz Group (OTC:MBGAF)
- There And Back Again - A 2025 Market Story
- Gevo's Ethanol Plant Sale Cuts $3 Million From Annual Expenses - Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO)
- QCLN: Tough Week For Clean Energy, Sell As Outlook Looks Bleak
- What's Going On With Rivian And Samsara Stock Today? - First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund (NASDAQ:QCLN), Samsara (NYSE:IOT)
- Rivian Doubles Down On EV Innovation With Micromobility Spin-Off, Stock Gains - Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN)
- EU Clean Industrial Deal: Lowering Energy Bills Will Face Hurdles
- AI Generation Will Increase Power Demand Globally, Setting The Stage For Black Swan Event
- Strengthening U.S. Domestic Clean Energy Production Is Key To Reducing Tariff Shocks
- What's Going On With Lucid Stock Today? - Lucid Gr (NASDAQ:LCID)
Daily Range
41.30 41.64
Year Range
24.02 41.64
- Previous Close
- 41.27
- Open
- 41.54
- Bid
- 41.30
- Ask
- 41.60
- Low
- 41.30
- High
- 41.64
- Volume
- 92
- Daily Change
- 0.07%
- Month Change
- 12.08%
- 6 Months Change
- 44.61%
- Year Change
- 15.11%
19 September, Friday
17:00
USD
- Act
- 418
- Fcst
- Prev
- 416
17:00
USD
- Act
- 542
- Fcst
- Prev
- 539
19:30
USD
- Act
- 266.4 K
- Fcst
- Prev
- 261.7 K
19:30
USD
- Act
- 98.7 K
- Fcst
- Prev
- 81.8 K
19:30
USD
- Act
- -225.1 K
- Fcst
- Prev
- -173.7 K
19:30
USD
- Act
- 17.8 K
- Fcst
- Prev
- 25.5 K