Currencies / PUK
PUK: Prudential Public Limited Company
27.04 USD 1.04 (3.70%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
PUK exchange rate has changed by -3.70% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 26.95 and at a high of 27.60.
Follow Prudential Public Limited Company dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
PUK News
Daily Range
26.95 27.60
Year Range
14.39 28.24
- Previous Close
- 28.08
- Open
- 27.56
- Bid
- 27.04
- Ask
- 27.34
- Low
- 26.95
- High
- 27.60
- Volume
- 1.309 K
- Daily Change
- -3.70%
- Month Change
- 3.36%
- 6 Months Change
- 26.83%
- Year Change
- 45.45%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
- 4.613%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%