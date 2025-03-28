QuotazioniSezioni
PUK: Prudential Public Limited Company

27.54 USD 0.58 (2.06%)
Settore: Finanziario Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio PUK ha avuto una variazione del -2.06% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 27.45 e ad un massimo di 27.68.

Segui le dinamiche di Prudential Public Limited Company. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

Intervallo Giornaliero
27.45 27.68
Intervallo Annuale
14.39 28.24
Chiusura Precedente
28.12
Apertura
27.45
Bid
27.54
Ask
27.84
Minimo
27.45
Massimo
27.68
Volume
1.514 K
Variazione giornaliera
-2.06%
Variazione Mensile
5.28%
Variazione Semestrale
29.17%
Variazione Annuale
48.14%
20 settembre, sabato