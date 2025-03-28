Valute / PUK
- Panoramica
- Azioni
- Valute
- Criptovalute
- Metalli
- Indici
- Commodities
PUK: Prudential Public Limited Company
27.54 USD 0.58 (2.06%)
Settore: Finanziario Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio PUK ha avuto una variazione del -2.06% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 27.45 e ad un massimo di 27.68.
Segui le dinamiche di Prudential Public Limited Company. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
PUK News
- Prudential plc trasferisce la sede legale a Old Bailey a Londra
- AEG vs. PUK: Which Stock Is the Better Value Option?
- Prudential Public Ltd stock hits 52-week high at 27.52 USD
- Prudential publishes 2025 half year report and makes it available to shareholders
- Prudential: I Prefer Other Insurance Companies (NYSE:PUK)
- Prudential announces first interim dividend of 7.71 cents per share
- Stock Market Today: Stocks sink after Trump threatens Fed, overseas tech regulation
- Prudential Public Ltd stock hits 52-week high at 26.98 USD
- Hartford International Equity Fund Q2 2025 Commentary
- Prudential Public Ltd stock hits 52-week high at 26.1 USD
- Prudential stock hits 52-week high at 25.58 USD
- Franklin Mutual International Value Fund Q2 2025 Commentary
- Prudential (PUK) is on the Move, Here's Why the Trend Could be Sustainable
- Franklin Mutual Global Discovery Fund Q2 2025 Commentary
- Dodge & Cox Emerging Markets Stock Fund Q2 2025 Shareholder Letter
- Rare Stock Picks In June 2025 - From 26 Discerning Analysts
- Prudential stock hits 52-week high at 24.81 USD
- Steven Cress' Top 10 Stocks For H2 2025
- prudential plc stock hits 52-week high at 24.55 usd
- Prudential stock hits 52-week high at $23.49 amid strong yearly gains
- Dodge & Cox Emerging Markets Stock Fund Q1 2025 Shareholder Letter (Mutual Fund:DODEX)
- Prudential plc: A Contender To Add To My Portfolio, But Not During This Volatility (PUK)
- McKesson In Huge Group New To IBD 50: Check Out Which Stocks Just Came On – And Off – IBD's Top Stock Screens
- Gold Miner Agnico Eagle Hits Record High: See New Names On IBD 50, Stock Spotlight And More
Intervallo Giornaliero
27.45 27.68
Intervallo Annuale
14.39 28.24
- Chiusura Precedente
- 28.12
- Apertura
- 27.45
- Bid
- 27.54
- Ask
- 27.84
- Minimo
- 27.45
- Massimo
- 27.68
- Volume
- 1.514 K
- Variazione giornaliera
- -2.06%
- Variazione Mensile
- 5.28%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 29.17%
- Variazione Annuale
- 48.14%
20 settembre, sabato