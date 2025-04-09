CotationsSections
Devises / PUK
Retour à Actions

PUK: Prudential Public Limited Company

27.54 USD 0.58 (2.06%)
Secteur: Financier Base: US Dollar Devise de profit: US Dollar

Le taux de change de PUK a changé de -2.06% aujourd'hui. Au cours de la journée, l'instrument a été échangé à un minimum de 27.45 et à un maximum de 27.68.

Suivez la dynamique Prudential Public Limited Company. Les cotations en temps réel vous aideront à réagir rapidement aux changements du marché. En basculant entre différentes périodes, vous pouvez surveiller les tendances et la dynamique des taux de change par minutes, heures, jours, semaines et mois. Utilisez ces informations pour prévoir les changements du marché et prendre des décisions de trading éclairées.

Graphique en Plein Ecran
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

PUK Nouvelles

Range quotidien
27.45 27.68
Range Annuel
14.39 28.24
Clôture Précédente
28.12
Ouverture
27.45
Bid
27.54
Ask
27.84
Plus Bas
27.45
Plus Haut
27.68
Volume
1.514 K
Changement quotidien
-2.06%
Changement Mensuel
5.28%
Changement à 6 Mois
29.17%
Changement Annuel
48.14%
20 septembre, samedi