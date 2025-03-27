货币 / PUK
PUK: Prudential Public Limited Company
27.07 USD 1.01 (3.60%)
版块: 金融 基础: US Dollar 盈利货币: US Dollar
今日PUK汇率已更改-3.60%。当日，交易品种以低点26.95和高点27.60进行交易。
关注Prudential Public Limited Company动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
PUK新闻
- AEG vs. PUK: Which Stock Is the Better Value Option?
- Prudential Public Ltd stock hits 52-week high at 27.52 USD
- Prudential publishes 2025 half year report and makes it available to shareholders
- Prudential: I Prefer Other Insurance Companies (NYSE:PUK)
- Prudential announces first interim dividend of 7.71 cents per share
- Stock Market Today: Stocks sink after Trump threatens Fed, overseas tech regulation
- Prudential Public Ltd stock hits 52-week high at 26.98 USD
- Hartford International Equity Fund Q2 2025 Commentary
- Prudential Public Ltd stock hits 52-week high at 26.1 USD
- Prudential stock hits 52-week high at 25.58 USD
- Franklin Mutual International Value Fund Q2 2025 Commentary
- Prudential (PUK) is on the Move, Here's Why the Trend Could be Sustainable
- Franklin Mutual Global Discovery Fund Q2 2025 Commentary
- Dodge & Cox Emerging Markets Stock Fund Q2 2025 Shareholder Letter
- Rare Stock Picks In June 2025 - From 26 Discerning Analysts
- Prudential stock hits 52-week high at 24.81 USD
- Steven Cress' Top 10 Stocks For H2 2025
- prudential plc stock hits 52-week high at 24.55 usd
- Prudential stock hits 52-week high at $23.49 amid strong yearly gains
- Dodge & Cox Emerging Markets Stock Fund Q1 2025 Shareholder Letter (Mutual Fund:DODEX)
- Prudential plc: A Contender To Add To My Portfolio, But Not During This Volatility (PUK)
- McKesson In Huge Group New To IBD 50: Check Out Which Stocks Just Came On – And Off – IBD's Top Stock Screens
- Gold Miner Agnico Eagle Hits Record High: See New Names On IBD 50, Stock Spotlight And More
- AIA Group: A Great Growth Play In The Insurance Sector (OTCMKTS:AAGIY)
日范围
26.95 27.60
年范围
14.39 28.24
- 前一天收盘价
- 28.08
- 开盘价
- 27.56
- 卖价
- 27.07
- 买价
- 27.37
- 最低价
- 26.95
- 最高价
- 27.60
- 交易量
- 2.811 K
- 日变化
- -3.60%
- 月变化
- 3.48%
- 6个月变化
- 26.97%
- 年变化
- 45.62%
17 九月, 星期三
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- 1.307 M
- 预测值
- 1.322 M
- 前值
- 1.429 M
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- 1.312 M
- 预测值
- 1.394 M
- 前值
- 1.362 M
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- -8.5%
- 预测值
- -6.4%
- 前值
- 3.4%
14:30
USD
- 实际值
- -9.285 M
- 预测值
- -1.708 M
- 前值
- 3.939 M
14:30
USD
- 实际值
- -0.296 M
- 预测值
- 0.154 M
- 前值
- -0.365 M
18:00
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
18:00
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
18:00
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
- 4.50%
18:30
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值