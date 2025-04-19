QuotesSections
PTLC: Pacer Fund Trust Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF

54.16 USD 0.06 (0.11%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

PTLC exchange rate has changed by -0.11% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 54.09 and at a high of 54.30.

Follow Pacer Fund Trust Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

Daily Range
54.09 54.30
Year Range
47.19 55.89
Previous Close
54.22
Open
54.30
Bid
54.16
Ask
54.46
Low
54.09
High
54.30
Volume
278
Daily Change
-0.11%
Month Change
3.68%
6 Months Change
5.60%
Year Change
3.06%
17 September, Wednesday
12:30
USD
Housing Starts
Act
Fcst
1.322 M
Prev
1.428 M
12:30
USD
Building Permits
Act
Fcst
1.394 M
Prev
1.354 M
12:30
USD
Housing Starts m/m
Act
Fcst
-6.4%
Prev
5.2%
14:30
USD
EIA Crude Oil Stocks Change
Act
Fcst
-1.708 M
Prev
3.939 M
14:30
USD
EIA Cushing Crude Oil Stocks Change
Act
Fcst
0.154 M
Prev
-0.365 M
18:00
USD
FOMC Statement
Act
Fcst
Prev
18:00
USD
FOMC Economic Projections
Act
Fcst
Prev
18:00
USD
Fed Interest Rate Decision
Act
Fcst
Prev
4.50%
18:30
USD
FOMC Press Conference
Act
Fcst
Prev