PTLC: Pacer Fund Trust Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF
54.16 USD 0.06 (0.11%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
PTLC exchange rate has changed by -0.11% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 54.09 and at a high of 54.30.
Follow Pacer Fund Trust Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
PTLC News
Daily Range
54.09 54.30
Year Range
47.19 55.89
- Previous Close
- 54.22
- Open
- 54.30
- Bid
- 54.16
- Ask
- 54.46
- Low
- 54.09
- High
- 54.30
- Volume
- 278
- Daily Change
- -0.11%
- Month Change
- 3.68%
- 6 Months Change
- 5.60%
- Year Change
- 3.06%
17 September, Wednesday
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 1.322 M
- Prev
- 1.428 M
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 1.394 M
- Prev
- 1.354 M
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- -6.4%
- Prev
- 5.2%
14:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- -1.708 M
- Prev
- 3.939 M
14:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.154 M
- Prev
- -0.365 M
18:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
18:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
18:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.50%
18:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev