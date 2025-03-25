Currencies / PRTS
PRTS: CarParts.com Inc
0.79 USD 0.03 (3.95%)
Sector: Consumer Cyclical Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
PRTS exchange rate has changed by 3.95% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 0.77 and at a high of 0.82.
Follow CarParts.com Inc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
PRTS News
- CarParts.com secures $35 million investment from global industry leaders
- CarpParts.Com earnings missed by $0.07, revenue topped estimates
- CarParts.com shares tumble 11% on wider-than-expected Q2 loss
- CarParts.com faces NASDAQ delisting over share price
- CarParts.com shares plunge 8% on disappointing Q1 results
- CarParts.com (PRTS) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Transcript
- CarParts.com, Inc. (PRTS) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Transcript
Daily Range
0.77 0.82
Year Range
0.68 1.42
- Previous Close
- 0.76
- Open
- 0.77
- Bid
- 0.79
- Ask
- 1.09
- Low
- 0.77
- High
- 0.82
- Volume
- 998
- Daily Change
- 3.95%
- Month Change
- -4.82%
- 6 Months Change
- -18.56%
- Year Change
- -12.22%
17 September, Wednesday
12:30
USD

USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 1.322 M
- Prev
- 1.428 M
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 1.394 M
- Prev
- 1.354 M
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- -6.4%
- Prev
- 5.2%
14:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- -1.708 M
- Prev
- 3.939 M
14:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.154 M
- Prev
- -0.365 M
18:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
18:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
18:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.50%
18:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev