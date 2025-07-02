QuotesSections
PRM: Perimeter Solutions, SA

21.44 USD 0.98 (4.37%)
Sector: Basic Materials Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

PRM exchange rate has changed by -4.37% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 20.89 and at a high of 22.24.

Follow Perimeter Solutions, SA dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

PRM News

Daily Range
20.89 22.24
Year Range
8.76 23.77
Previous Close
22.42
Open
22.00
Bid
21.44
Ask
21.74
Low
20.89
High
22.24
Volume
1.339 K
Daily Change
-4.37%
Month Change
-2.99%
6 Months Change
112.28%
Year Change
59.17%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
Retail Sales m/m
Act
0.6%
Fcst
-0.3%
Prev
0.6%
12:30
USD
Core Retail Sales m/m
Act
0.7%
Fcst
0.0%
Prev
0.4%
12:30
USD
Retail Control m/m
Act
0.7%
Fcst
-0.2%
Prev
0.5%
12:30
USD
Import Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
0.3%
Prev
0.4%
12:30
USD
Export Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.1%
13:15
USD
Fed Industrial Production m/m
Act
0.1%
Fcst
0.0%
Prev
-0.4%
13:15
USD
Fed Industrial Production y/y
Act
0.9%
Fcst
1.6%
Prev
1.4%
14:00
USD
Business Inventories m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.2%
14:00
USD
Retail Inventories m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
0.2%
Prev
0.2%
14:00
USD
Retail Inventories excl. Autos m/m
Act
0.1%
Fcst
Prev
0.1%
17:00
USD
20-Year Bond Auction
Act
4.613%
Fcst
Prev
4.876%