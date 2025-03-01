Currencies / PRK
PRK: Park National Corporation
164.82 USD 1.42 (0.85%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
PRK exchange rate has changed by -0.85% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 162.98 and at a high of 165.61.
Follow Park National Corporation dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
PRK News
Daily Range
162.98 165.61
Year Range
137.97 207.99
- Previous Close
- 166.24
- Open
- 165.61
- Bid
- 164.82
- Ask
- 165.12
- Low
- 162.98
- High
- 165.61
- Volume
- 20
- Daily Change
- -0.85%
- Month Change
- -3.50%
- 6 Months Change
- 9.15%
- Year Change
- -1.30%
