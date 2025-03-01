Valute / PRK
PRK: Park National Corporation
168.37 USD 3.03 (1.77%)
Settore: Finanziario Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio PRK ha avuto una variazione del -1.77% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 167.00 e ad un massimo di 170.27.
Segui le dinamiche di Park National Corporation. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
PRK News
Intervallo Giornaliero
167.00 170.27
Intervallo Annuale
137.97 207.99
- Chiusura Precedente
- 171.40
- Apertura
- 168.98
- Bid
- 168.37
- Ask
- 168.67
- Minimo
- 167.00
- Massimo
- 170.27
- Volume
- 62
- Variazione giornaliera
- -1.77%
- Variazione Mensile
- -1.42%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 11.50%
- Variazione Annuale
- 0.83%
20 settembre, sabato