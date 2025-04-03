Currencies / PPBI
PPBI: Pacific Premier Bancorp Inc
24.49 USD 0.08 (0.33%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
PPBI exchange rate has changed by 0.33% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 24.31 and at a high of 24.97.
Follow Pacific Premier Bancorp Inc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
PPBI News
- Columbia Banking System stock added to Raymond James Analyst Favorite List
- Columbia Banking System stock rating upgraded to Strong Buy by Raymond James
- Pacific Premier Bancorp (PPBI) Upgraded to Buy: What Does It Mean for the Stock?
- Piper Sandler raises Columbia Banking System stock price target to $35 following PPBI acquisition
- Interactive Brokers shares jump as it secures spot in S&P 500
- Interactive Brokers To Join S&P 500; Robinhood, AppLovin Snubbed Again
- Interactive Brokers, Talen Energy, Kinetik stocks rise on index inclusion news
- Arnold, Pacific Premier Bancorp general counsel, sells $112k in stock
- Pacific Premier Q2 2025 slides: Strengthening fundamentals before Columbia merger
- Columbia Banking Q2 2025 slides: Operating EPS rises as Pacific Premier acquisition nears
- Pacific Premier Bancorp (PPBI) Reports Q2 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say
- Pacific Premier earnings beat by $0.01, revenue fell short of estimates
- Pacific Premier Bancorp (PPBI) Tops Q2 Earnings Estimates
- AMG GW&K Small Cap Core Fund Q1 2025 Commentary
- Columbia Banking System stock rating reiterated by Piper Sandler
- Star Mountain Capital Appoints Curtis Glovier as Chief Investment Officer
- Jefferies initiates Columbia Banking with Hold, sets $27 target
- Pacific Premier Bancorp Approves LTIP Amendment
- Columbia Banking System holds annual shareholder meeting
- Eastern to acquire HarborOne in $490 million deal in latest U.S. regional bank consolidation
- Pacific Premier Bancorp Stock: Numbers On Its Side, Eye Macroeconomic Factor (NASDAQ:PPBI)
Daily Range
24.31 24.97
Year Range
18.06 30.26
- Previous Close
- 24.41
- Open
- 24.37
- Bid
- 24.49
- Ask
- 24.79
- Low
- 24.31
- High
- 24.97
- Volume
- 7.779 K
- Daily Change
- 0.33%
- Month Change
- 15.03%
- 6 Months Change
- -0.73%
- Year Change
- -4.37%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
- 4.613%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%