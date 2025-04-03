CotationsSections
Devises / PPBI
Retour à Actions

PPBI: Pacific Premier Bancorp Inc

24.49 USD 0.08 (0.33%)
Secteur: Financier Base: US Dollar Devise de profit: US Dollar

Le taux de change de PPBI a changé de 0.33% aujourd'hui. Au cours de la journée, l'instrument a été échangé à un minimum de 24.31 et à un maximum de 24.97.

Suivez la dynamique Pacific Premier Bancorp Inc. Les cotations en temps réel vous aideront à réagir rapidement aux changements du marché. En basculant entre différentes périodes, vous pouvez surveiller les tendances et la dynamique des taux de change par minutes, heures, jours, semaines et mois. Utilisez ces informations pour prévoir les changements du marché et prendre des décisions de trading éclairées.

Graphique en Plein Ecran
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

PPBI Nouvelles

Range quotidien
24.31 24.97
Range Annuel
18.06 30.26
Clôture Précédente
24.41
Ouverture
24.37
Bid
24.49
Ask
24.79
Plus Bas
24.31
Plus Haut
24.97
Volume
7.779 K
Changement quotidien
0.33%
Changement Mensuel
15.03%
Changement à 6 Mois
-0.73%
Changement Annuel
-4.37%
20 septembre, samedi