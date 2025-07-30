QuotesSections
Currencies / PNW
Back to US Stock Market

PNW: Pinnacle West Capital Corporation

86.64 USD 0.79 (0.90%)
Sector: Utilities Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

PNW exchange rate has changed by -0.90% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 86.46 and at a high of 87.24.

Follow Pinnacle West Capital Corporation dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

Full Screen Chart
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

PNW News

Daily Range
86.46 87.24
Year Range
81.47 96.50
Previous Close
87.43
Open
87.12
Bid
86.64
Ask
86.94
Low
86.46
High
87.24
Volume
341
Daily Change
-0.90%
Month Change
-2.82%
6 Months Change
-8.93%
Year Change
-2.90%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
Retail Sales m/m
Act
0.6%
Fcst
-0.3%
Prev
0.6%
12:30
USD
Core Retail Sales m/m
Act
0.7%
Fcst
0.0%
Prev
0.4%
12:30
USD
Retail Control m/m
Act
0.7%
Fcst
-0.2%
Prev
0.5%
12:30
USD
Import Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
0.3%
Prev
0.4%
12:30
USD
Export Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.1%
13:15
USD
Fed Industrial Production m/m
Act
0.1%
Fcst
0.0%
Prev
-0.4%
13:15
USD
Fed Industrial Production y/y
Act
0.9%
Fcst
1.6%
Prev
1.4%
14:00
USD
Business Inventories m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.2%
14:00
USD
Retail Inventories m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
0.2%
Prev
0.2%
14:00
USD
Retail Inventories excl. Autos m/m
Act
0.1%
Fcst
Prev
0.1%
17:00
USD
20-Year Bond Auction
Act
4.613%
Fcst
Prev
4.876%