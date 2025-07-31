QuotazioniSezioni
PNW
PNW: Pinnacle West Capital Corporation

86.52 USD 0.65 (0.76%)
Settore: Servizi Pubblici Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio PNW ha avuto una variazione del 0.76% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 85.70 e ad un massimo di 87.06.

Intervallo Giornaliero
85.70 87.06
Intervallo Annuale
81.47 96.50
Chiusura Precedente
85.87
Apertura
86.35
Bid
86.52
Ask
86.82
Minimo
85.70
Massimo
87.06
Volume
1.586 K
Variazione giornaliera
0.76%
Variazione Mensile
-2.95%
Variazione Semestrale
-9.06%
Variazione Annuale
-3.04%
20 settembre, sabato