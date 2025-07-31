Valute / PNW
- Panoramica
- Azioni
- Valute
- Criptovalute
- Metalli
- Indici
- Commodities
PNW: Pinnacle West Capital Corporation
86.52 USD 0.65 (0.76%)
Settore: Servizi Pubblici Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio PNW ha avuto una variazione del 0.76% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 85.70 e ad un massimo di 87.06.
Segui le dinamiche di Pinnacle West Capital Corporation. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
PNW News
- VPU ETF: Utilities Dashboard For September (NYSEARCA:VPU)
- Duke Energy nomina Jeffrey Guldner nel consiglio di amministrazione
- NWE vs. PNW: Which Stock Should Value Investors Buy Now?
- This Lululemon Analyst Is No Longer Bullish; Here Are Top 5 Downgrades For Tuesday - Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU), AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ:ASTS)
- Pinnacle West Capital stock price target lowered to $109 by Jefferies
- Mizuho downgrades Pinnacle West Capital stock on regulatory lag concerns
- Pinnacle West Benefits From Investments & Expanding Customer Base
- Dividend Champion, Contender, And Challenger Highlights: Week Of August 24
- FUTY ETF: Utilities Dashboard For August (NYSEARCA:FUTY)
- OGE Energy: Some Growth From Datacenters, But Stock Is Not A Bargain (NYSE:OGE)
- Pinnacle West Capital stock price target raised to $98 by BMO Capital
- Earnings call transcript: Pinnacle West Q2 2025 sees mixed results
- Pinnacle West Q2 Earnings In Line With Estimates, Revenues Rise Y/Y
- Pinnacle West (PNW) Matches Q2 Earnings Estimates
- Pinnacle West Q2 2025 slides: EPS declines but company maintains full-year guidance
- Pinnacle West earnings missed by $0.02, revenue topped estimates
- Brookfield Renewable Partners Posts Wider-Than-Expected Q2 Loss
- Eversource Energy Q2 Earnings Surpass Estimates, Revenues Rise Y/Y
- PPL's Q2 Earnings Lag Estimates, Revenues Increase Y/Y
- IdaCorp (IDA) Meets Q2 Earnings Estimates
- Analysts Estimate Evergy Inc (EVRG) to Report a Decline in Earnings: What to Look Out for
- WEC Energy Q2 Earnings Surpass Estimates, Revenues Rise Y/Y
- FirstEnergy Q2 Earnings Surpass Estimates, Revenues Increase Y/Y
- NorthWestern (NWE) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Surpass Estimates
Intervallo Giornaliero
85.70 87.06
Intervallo Annuale
81.47 96.50
- Chiusura Precedente
- 85.87
- Apertura
- 86.35
- Bid
- 86.52
- Ask
- 86.82
- Minimo
- 85.70
- Massimo
- 87.06
- Volume
- 1.586 K
- Variazione giornaliera
- 0.76%
- Variazione Mensile
- -2.95%
- Variazione Semestrale
- -9.06%
- Variazione Annuale
- -3.04%
20 settembre, sabato