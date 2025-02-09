Currencies / PLOW
PLOW: Douglas Dynamics Inc
32.46 USD 0.07 (0.22%)
Sector: Consumer Cyclical Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
PLOW exchange rate has changed by -0.22% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 31.90 and at a high of 32.60.
Follow Douglas Dynamics Inc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
PLOW News
Daily Range
31.90 32.60
Year Range
21.31 34.16
- Previous Close
- 32.53
- Open
- 32.13
- Bid
- 32.46
- Ask
- 32.76
- Low
- 31.90
- High
- 32.60
- Volume
- 174
- Daily Change
- -0.22%
- Month Change
- -2.26%
- 6 Months Change
- 40.52%
- Year Change
- 18.77%
