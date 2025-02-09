Valute / PLOW
- Panoramica
- Azioni
- Valute
- Criptovalute
- Metalli
- Indici
- Commodities
PLOW: Douglas Dynamics Inc
32.32 USD 0.82 (2.47%)
Settore: Beni di Consumo Ciclici Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio PLOW ha avuto una variazione del -2.47% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 32.25 e ad un massimo di 33.17.
Segui le dinamiche di Douglas Dynamics Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
PLOW News
- Is Douglas Dynamics (PLOW) Stock Outpacing Its Auto-Tires-Trucks Peers This Year?
- Standard Motor Products, Inc. (SMP) Hits Fresh High: Is There Still Room to Run?
- Douglas Dynamics declares $0.295 quarterly dividend
- Zacks Industry Outlook Highlights Dorman Products, Standard Motor Products and Douglas Dynamics
- 3 Auto Replacement Parts Stocks to Gain From Surging Demand
- Is China Yuchai International (CYD) Outperforming Other Auto-Tires-Trucks Stocks This Year?
- DA Davidson raises Douglas Dynamics stock price target on robust Solutions backlog
- Douglas Dynamics, Inc. (PLOW) Hit a 52 Week High, Can the Run Continue?
- Dorman Products, Inc. (DORM) Soars to 52-Week High, Time to Cash Out?
- Douglas Dynamics (PLOW) Q2 EPS Jumps 28%
- Douglas Dynamics, Inc. (PLOW) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- DA Davidson reiterates Buy rating on Douglas Dynamics stock amid strong Q2 results
- Douglas Dynamics earnings beat by $0.14, revenue topped estimates
- Douglas Dynamics (PLOW) Surpasses Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
- Douglas Dynamics: Cost-Out And Backlog To Stabilize Margins In FY26 (NYSE:PLOW)
- Dividend Powerhouses: Top 5 Stocks With Yields Over 4%
- Douglas Dynamics Q1 2025 slides: Record sales and EPS amid improved winter conditions
- Douglas Dynamics approves quarterly dividend of $0.295 per share
- Corporate America Plans Record Stock Buybacks as Turmoil Mounts
- No Flurry Of Optimism: Why I'm Downgrading Douglas Dynamics Stock (NYSE:PLOW)
- 2 More Cyclical Stocks to Buy on the Dip
- 4 Stocks to Buy on Trump’s Turbocharged News Cycle
Intervallo Giornaliero
32.25 33.17
Intervallo Annuale
21.31 34.16
- Chiusura Precedente
- 33.14
- Apertura
- 33.16
- Bid
- 32.32
- Ask
- 32.62
- Minimo
- 32.25
- Massimo
- 33.17
- Volume
- 117
- Variazione giornaliera
- -2.47%
- Variazione Mensile
- -2.68%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 39.91%
- Variazione Annuale
- 18.26%
20 settembre, sabato