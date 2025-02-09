QuotazioniSezioni
Valute / PLOW
Tornare a Azioni

PLOW: Douglas Dynamics Inc

32.32 USD 0.82 (2.47%)
Settore: Beni di Consumo Ciclici Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio PLOW ha avuto una variazione del -2.47% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 32.25 e ad un massimo di 33.17.

Segui le dinamiche di Douglas Dynamics Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Grafico a schermo intero
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

PLOW News

Intervallo Giornaliero
32.25 33.17
Intervallo Annuale
21.31 34.16
Chiusura Precedente
33.14
Apertura
33.16
Bid
32.32
Ask
32.62
Minimo
32.25
Massimo
33.17
Volume
117
Variazione giornaliera
-2.47%
Variazione Mensile
-2.68%
Variazione Semestrale
39.91%
Variazione Annuale
18.26%
20 settembre, sabato